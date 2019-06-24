Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to families of those who died after a marquee collapsed in Barmer district a day earlier, ANI reported. The toll in the incident rose to 15 on Monday.

Gehlot also announced Rs 2 lakh to those injured in the incident and directed Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner BL Kothari to investigate the collapse of the structure. The chief minister along with Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Energy Minister BD Kalla and others visited Jasol village and paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the incident, PTI reported.

The incident occurred at a “Ram Katha” – a religious programme – at the Rani Bhatiyani temple in Jasol village after strong winds uprooted the marquee, trapping people underneath. The event had started on Saturday and was scheduled to continue till June 30.

“The incident is very unfortunate,” Gehlot said, while directing officials to ensure those injured in the incident are given proper treatment. “We are thinking of issuing an advisory regarding arrangements and security at such events to prevent similar incidents in future,” ANI quoted Gehlot as saying.

Gehlot also visited the MDM hospital in Jodhpur and a hospital in Barmer where some of those injured in the marquee collapse incident are admitted.

Union Minister of State Kailash Chaudhary, who is the Barmer MP, termed the incident painful, according to ANI. “I am in contact with the administration,” he said, according to ANI. “I have spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief minister. The compensation announced by CM has reached the victims and their families.”

When asked about the permission to set up the marquee, Chaudhary said: “Currently, the most important thing is to support the family of the victims and the victims, we can look at the reasons why it happened later.”