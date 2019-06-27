Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited the residence of police officer Arshad Khan, who was killed in an attack by militants in Anantnag on June 12, in Srinagar, The Hindu reported. Shah is in Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day visit.

“Visited the home of inspector Arshad Khan, SHO Anantnag in Srinagar, who was martyred in a terror attack and offered my condolences to the bereaved family,” Shah tweeted. “His sacrifice for the security of our nation has saved many lives. Entire nation is proud of Arshad Khan‘s valour and courage.”

Khan was travelling with a Central Reserve Police Force patrol team, when the militants attacked it. The gunmen fired at the security forces with automatic rifles, and hurled grenades. A militant fired a barrage of bullets at Khan the moment he alighted from his bulletproof vehicle, NDTV reported. He was wounded in his liver and intestine but kept firing till he collapsed, said unidentified officials.

Khan was rushed to a local hospital and then shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, where he died of his injuries. Five CRPF personnel were also killed in the attack, while a militant was gunned down.