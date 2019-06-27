Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a meeting of the unified headquarters of the security grid in Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported. He reviewed the overall security situation in the state with special emphasis on restoration of peace and counter-insurgency operations, unidentified government officials said.

Governor Satya Pal Malik, his home affairs advisor K Vijay Kumar, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, and heads of various intelligence agencies and paramilitary forces were present at the meeting.

Shah asked security forces to show zero tolerance towards terrorism, Subrahmanyam said. “There should be continued strict action against terror funding,” the chief secretary said, quoting Shah. “The rule of law should be enforced.”

Shah praised efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in countering terrorism, and said the state government should commemorate the martyrdom of the soldiers in towns and villages. He added that prominent public places should be renamed after the deceased soldiers.

The home minister also reviewed the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra, which begins on July 1. “The review focused on the preparations made so far by security forces in this regard, the improvements made in the arrangements as compared to the previous years and any further requirements of security forces,” the chief secretary said. “The review also examined the administrative and other arrangements made for ensuring smooth conduct of the yatra.”

Shah asked the administration not to be lax with implementing standard operating procedures, and said the latest technology and gadgets should be used for protecting devotees.

As many as seven pilgrims were killed and 18 people were injured in Anantnag district in July 2017 in an attack on a bus carrying devotees.

Shah and Malik also met representatives of Gujjar and Bakarwal communities, ANI reported. The Union home minister met a delegation of village heads in Srinagar, he tweeted.

Shah visits residence of deceased soldier

Earlier in the day, Shah visited the residence of police officer Arshad Khan, who was killed in an attack by militants in Anantnag on June 12, in Srinagar, The Hindu reported. Shah is in Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day visit.

Khan had been travelling with a Central Reserve Police Force patrol team, when the militants attacked it. The gunmen had fired at the security forces with automatic rifles, and hurled grenades. A militant fired a barrage of bullets at Khan the moment he alighted from his bulletproof vehicle, NDTV reported. He was wounded in his liver and intestine but kept firing till he collapsed, said unidentified officials.

Khan was rushed to a local hospital and then shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, where he died of his injuries. Five CRPF personnel were also killed in the attack, while a militant was gunned down.