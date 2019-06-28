The big news: Modi, Trump meet ahead of G20 summit opening in Osaka, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Bombay HC upheld Maratha quotas but asked for a 13% cap, and the Dalai Lama expressed worry over Europe becoming a ‘Muslim or African country’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- PM Modi and Donald Trump meet ahead of G20 summit in Osaka, discuss trade, 5G networks, defence ties and Iran: The US president said the two countries had become ‘great friends’ and had never been closer, while Modi thanked him for expressing his ‘love towards India’.
- Bombay High Court upholds reservation for Maratha community, but caps it at 13%: The court asked the state not exceed the State Commission for Backward Classes recommendation of 12% in employment and 13% in education.
- Dalai Lama expresses worry over Europe becoming ‘Muslim country’, says Trump lacks ‘moral principle’: The Tibetan spiritual leader said European countries should take in a limited number of migrants fleeing conflict.
- Eleven students of a coaching institute killed in Shopian after bus falls into gorge: Seven students were wounded in the incident.
- Indore court refuses to hear Akash Vijayvargiya’s bail plea, transfers it to special court in Bhopal: The court said the case was out of its jurisdiction.
- Water levels in Mumbai lakes dip, civic body says supply to last till July-end: The BMC has started to use the reserve stock to provide water to citizens.
- London court extends Nirav Modi’s remand till July 25: Meanwhile, the Swiss authorities froze four bank accounts of Modi and his sister.
- Civil rights group finds lapses in police investigation into Jharkhand lynching: The pleas of Tabrez Ansari’s family to the police to arrange medical treatment for him went in vain, the report said.
- Air India flight from Mumbai to Newark lands at London airport after hoax bomb threat: The Stansted Airport said that the flight landed safely at 10.15 am local time (2.45 pm Indian Standard Time).
- Congress to form panchayat-level committees in Karnataka after Lok Sabha election debacle: KC Venugopal said that a three-day state-level leadership camp will also be held to discuss how to move forward to strengthen the party in the state.
- One dead, several injured in clashes in Ludhiana jail, chief minister orders inquiry: The rioting inmates set on fire the record room and the car of the jail superintendent, according to a report.