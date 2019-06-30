A look at the headlines right now:

Dairy farmer Pehlu Khan killed in 2017 not named in chargesheet, claims Ashok Gehlot: However, the Rajasthan chief minister said a case was registered against Khan’s sons during the rule of the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government. 16-year-old Muslim boy assaulted in Kanpur for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, say police: Mohammad Taj claimed that the attackers removed his skullcap, and attacked him a few hundred metres away from his home in the city’s Barra locality. Residents of housing society in Pune had warned developer about condition of wall: Alcon Landmarks Director Jagdish Agarwal had told the residents that the wall was safe and had claimed if anything happened, he would take care of it. Centre asks states, UTs to roll out ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme by June 30 next year: The new system will ensure that no poor people are deprived of foodgrains under the PDS system if they shift from one place to another, the food minister said. Trump says he is ‘extremely angry’ about the Khashoggi killing but defends Saudi prince: Last week, the United Nations called for an investigation into Mohammed bin Salman’s role in the journalist’s assassination. Trinamool Congress leader shot dead in Hooghly district in West Bengal: A police officer said Dilip Ram was gunned down when he was on his way to board a train to Naihati station. Gupta brothers fined Rs 2.5 lakh for leaving behind waste after sons’ weddings in Auli in Uttarakhand: The weddings of two scions of the South African business family in the hill town have raised concerns about ecological damage. Kisan Congress chief Nana Patole and 36 leaders in Uttar Pradesh step down: An unidentified leader said more leaders in the Congress commitee in Uttar Pradesh were likely to resign in the coming days. All G20 member countries, except US, renew commitment to Paris climate deal: Narendra Modi invited member countries to join a coalition on disaster resilience. Heavy rainfall to continue in Mumbai till Monday, says weather department: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said many more days of rainfall were required to overcome the water crisis plaguing the city.