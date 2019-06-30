The big news: Congress says Alwar lynching victim not named in chargesheet, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A Muslim boy was assaulted in Kanpur for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, and residents of Pune society had warned developer about collapsed wall.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Dairy farmer Pehlu Khan killed in 2017 not named in chargesheet, claims Ashok Gehlot: However, the Rajasthan chief minister said a case was registered against Khan’s sons during the rule of the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government.
- 16-year-old Muslim boy assaulted in Kanpur for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, say police: Mohammad Taj claimed that the attackers removed his skullcap, and attacked him a few hundred metres away from his home in the city’s Barra locality.
- Residents of housing society in Pune had warned developer about condition of wall: Alcon Landmarks Director Jagdish Agarwal had told the residents that the wall was safe and had claimed if anything happened, he would take care of it.
- Centre asks states, UTs to roll out ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme by June 30 next year: The new system will ensure that no poor people are deprived of foodgrains under the PDS system if they shift from one place to another, the food minister said.
- Trump says he is ‘extremely angry’ about the Khashoggi killing but defends Saudi prince: Last week, the United Nations called for an investigation into Mohammed bin Salman’s role in the journalist’s assassination.
- Trinamool Congress leader shot dead in Hooghly district in West Bengal: A police officer said Dilip Ram was gunned down when he was on his way to board a train to Naihati station.
- Gupta brothers fined Rs 2.5 lakh for leaving behind waste after sons’ weddings in Auli in Uttarakhand: The weddings of two scions of the South African business family in the hill town have raised concerns about ecological damage.
- Kisan Congress chief Nana Patole and 36 leaders in Uttar Pradesh step down: An unidentified leader said more leaders in the Congress commitee in Uttar Pradesh were likely to resign in the coming days.
- All G20 member countries, except US, renew commitment to Paris climate deal: Narendra Modi invited member countries to join a coalition on disaster resilience.
- Heavy rainfall to continue in Mumbai till Monday, says weather department: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said many more days of rainfall were required to overcome the water crisis plaguing the city.