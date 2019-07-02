At least 16 people were killed overnight on Tuesday in rain-related incidents as heavy rain continued in Mumbai, NDTV reported. Thirteen people were killed and four critically injured after a compound wall crashed in Malad East.

“Our team of National Disaster Response Force along with sniffer dog reached the site of the incident immediately after receiving the information,” an NDRF official said according to PTI. “Besides, a team of fire brigade and local police also reached the spot and took the control of the situation.” He said that 10 people who were injured have been shifted to hospitals in Jogeshwari and Kandivali suburbs.

At least three people, including a three-year-old boy, died after the wall of a school crashed on two houses in neighbouring Kalyan.

“Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad Wall Collapse incidence,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted. “My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones [and] prayers for speedy recovery of injured. Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased.”

Public holiday

The Maharashtra government declared a public holiday in Mumbai on Tuesday. All schools and colleges will remain closed. “Due to heavy rain forecast in Mumbai even today by IMD, People are advised to stay indoors unless there is any emergency,” the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that all train movement on Central Railway, Western Railway and the Harbour Line had been stopped. However, Central Railway said early on Tuesday morning that trains would run between Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Bandra on the Harbour Line, Vashi to Panvel on Harbour line, Thane-Vashi-Panvel on Trans-Harbour line and Thane to Kalyan/Khopoli on the Central Line.

“It’s nature’s fury... Moving trains in such rains in Kurla Thane section is safety hazard at this point of time... Suburban Train movement has been suspended till further advice,” the Central Railway had tweeted early on Tuesday. “Inconvenience is deeply regretted.”

The Central Railway also said it had evacuated passengers who got stuck in trains with the help of the Railway Protection Force.

Western Express Highway, which leads to Mumbai airport, was flooded, making it difficult to travel to the airport. A SpiceJet plane from Jaipur overshot the runway while landing in Mumbai late on Monday, but nobody was injured, NDTV reported.

India Meteorological Department Deputy Director (Mumbai) KS Hosalikar said in a 12.30 am bulletin that very intense spells of rain are expected to continue in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts during the next four hours. “Local forecast issued at night for Mumbai for 24 hrs is now indicating chances of intermittent heavy showers with isolated extremely heavy rainfalls in city and suburbs,” he added in a tweet.

Heavy rains in Mumbai since Sunday night had led to disruption of train services and waterlogging on Monday. Road traffic was also disrupted.