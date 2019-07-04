The big news: Economic Survey says India’s GDP growth must reach 8%, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India called Pakistan’s action against Hafiz Saeed a ‘cosmetic step’, and Congress MLA Nitesh Rane was arrested for pouring mud on an official.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Economic Survey says India needs 8% annual growth to become $5-trillion economy by 2024: The survey has also recommended special privileges for top taxpayers. Meanwhile, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said the survey showed the government was pessimistic about the Indian economy.
- India says Pakistan’s action against Hafiz Saeed a ‘cosmetic step’, shows its double standards: The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said Islamabad was trying to hoodwink the international community.
- Maharashtra Congress MLA Nitesh Rane, his two supporters arrested for pouring mud on civic engineer: Nitesh Rane, who is the son of former Chief Minister Narayan Rane, was seen having an argument with the engineer in a video clip.
- Chief economic advisor counters predecessor on GDP, says it’s difficult to create a false narrative: KV Subramanian claimed that there are many economic indicators that contradict the claims of critics about the credibility of official data.
- AAP leader Raghav Chadha moves High Court against BJP candidate’s election from South Delhi: In his plea, Chadha alleged that Ramesh Bidhuri concealed a criminal case and falsified information in his affidavit.
- Lok Sabha passes Aadhaar Amendment Bill: MP Asaduddin Owaisi said it will not stand in a court of law while other Opposition parties demanded a data protection law.
- After 40 migrants killed in airstrikes in Libya, international bodies call for independent inquiry: United Nations chief Antonio Guterres called the attack horrendous, while a UN envoy said the attack could constitute a war crime.
- Supreme Court stays execution of seven convicts in Rohtak gangrape case, agrees to hear their pleas: The convicts raped a Nepali woman, killed her, mutilated her body and dumped it in a field in Gaddi Kheri village in Rohtak on February 4, 2015.
- Election to Vellore Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu to be held on August 5, results on August 9: Polls were rescinded in April following allegations of money being used to influence voters.
- Former RBI chief Urjit Patel says government, central bank didn’t manage economy well before 2014: Patel said the banks failed to maintain balanced credit lending growth and applied very little risk analysis and management in sifting good assets from bad.