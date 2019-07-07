The big news: Congress accuses BJP of engineering defections in Karnataka, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Punjab National Bank reported a fraud of Rs 3,805 crore, and a Pakistan judge purportedly admitted he was forced to convict Nawaz Sharif.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘BJP arranged special flights for Karnataka MLAs who resigned’, says Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge: He alleged the BJP was trying to sabotage state governments that are not ruled by the saffron party.
- Punjab National Bank reports Rs 3,805 crore fraud by Bhushan Power & Steel: The lender said the company had misappropriated bank funds and manipulated books of accounts to raise funds from consortium of banks.
- Maryam Nawaz releases video of judge purportedly admitting he was forced to convict Nawaz Sharif: In the clip, Arshad Malik is purportedly heard saying there was no evidence of corruption against the former prime minister.
- Three men thrashed in Ranchi, allegedly forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, say reports: The incident triggered protest in the city, following which police personnel were deployed to prevent any further escalation.
- Man with history of sexual crimes arrested for alleged rape of minor girl in Jaipur: The police said Sikandar was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of an 11-year-old boy in 2004.
- Amartya Sen probably does not know Bengal, says state BJP chief after his remark on ‘Jai Shri Ram’: Dilip Ghosh said the Nobel laureate was unaware of the ground realities in the state as he stays abroad.
- Aadhaar can be used for cash transactions above Rs 50,000 instead of PAN, says revenue secretary: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in her Union Budget speech to allow the use of Aadhaar and PAN interchangeably.
- Haryanavi singer, dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins BJP in Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present at the membership drive programme.
- Environmental activist S Mugilan who went missing in February found in Andhra Pradesh: Mugilan had accused senior police officers of orchestrating the violence in Thoothukudi during the anti-Sterlite protests last year.
- Brazilian musician João Gilberto dies at 88, performed ‘Girl from Ipanema’: Gilberto was a pioneer of the musical genre bossa nova that gained popularity in the 1960s.