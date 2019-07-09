Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Monday set the state a target of becoming a $1-trillion economy, The Indian Express reported. Adityanath’s statement comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government was working towards making India a $5 -trillion economy in the next five years.

Adityanath said the prime minister’s goal also applied to state, district administrations and institutions. “He has said that in the coming years, what can we do to make the economy of India a $5-trillion dollar economy,” the chief minister said. “This pledge of prime minister is to bring smiles to the faces of 130 crore people of this country and to turn India into an economic superpower.”

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh’s $1-trillion economy goal was significant to achieve the national target as every fifth citizen of the country lives in the state as per population figures. The chief minister made the statement while inaugurating the 26th Annual Workshop of Agriculture Scientists at Acharya Narendra Dev Agriculture University in Ayodhya.

Adityanath dismissed those expressed doubt over the target and said the state has the resources to achieve it. Chief Secretary Anoop Chandra Pandey said that the Gross Domestic Product of the state was nearly Rs 14.5 lakh crore as of last year.

Adityanath did not specify a time period in which to reach the $1-trillion target, but the state is set to have elections in 2022.

Adityanath said his government was working to promote agriculture export. He said the rice variety “Kala Namak”, which is grown mainly in Sidharthnagar and found to have the most protein content among rice varieties, could be ideal for export if promoted properly. The chief minister also claimed the government was also working on “Naasal sudhar” or genetic improvement in cattle to increase milk production.