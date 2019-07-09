A look at the headlines right now:

Karnataka Assembly Speaker set to consider resignations of rebel MLAs today: If the Speaker accepts the resignations, the government will lose its majority since it no longer has the support of the two independent MLAs. Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh says he is ‘aghast to see the confusion’ in the party: He appealed to the party’s working committee to meet under the chairmanship of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in order to take the necessary decisions. Jharkhand High Court asks state to submit report on Tabrez Ansari’s death: The bench also directed the Ranchi Police to submit a report on July 17 on the recent episodes of such violence in the district. India protests UN’s follow-up report on Kashmir: The report, an update to the UN’s first report on Kashmir released last year, said neither India nor Pakistan have taken concrete steps to address its concerns. Saravana Bhavan founder moves Supreme Court to delay life sentence in murder case: P Rajagopal faces the life sentence for the murder of the husband of a woman he wanted to marry. SIT arrests Bengaluru deputy commissioner on corruption charges in IMA scam: The IAS officer allegedly took a bribe of Rs 1.5 crore in exchange of a favourable report. Centre’s decision to increase fuel prices will not be reflected in inflation soon, says RBI: Shaktikanta Das said the central bank’s internal team will assess the decision during a meeting in first week of August. As Rajya Sabha passes Aadhaar Bill, Centre promises comprehensive data protection law: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Parliament had the power to undo a Supreme Court judgement, but the government had followed it. Three UP policemen suspended for torturing Dalit man while filing complaint about wife’s kidnapping: An FIR was lodged against three unidentified men on charges of gangrape, kidnapping and robbery in Mainpuri on Saturday. British Airways fined £183 million over theft of passenger data: The UK Information Commissioner’s Office said the investigation in the case exposed poor security arrangements by the airline.