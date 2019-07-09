The big news: Karnataka Speaker to decide on resignation of MLAs today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Congress leader Karan Singh said he was aghast at the confusion in the party, and a court asked for a report on Jharkhand lynching incident.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Karnataka Assembly Speaker set to consider resignations of rebel MLAs today: If the Speaker accepts the resignations, the government will lose its majority since it no longer has the support of the two independent MLAs.
- Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh says he is ‘aghast to see the confusion’ in the party: He appealed to the party’s working committee to meet under the chairmanship of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in order to take the necessary decisions.
- Jharkhand High Court asks state to submit report on Tabrez Ansari’s death: The bench also directed the Ranchi Police to submit a report on July 17 on the recent episodes of such violence in the district.
- India protests UN’s follow-up report on Kashmir: The report, an update to the UN’s first report on Kashmir released last year, said neither India nor Pakistan have taken concrete steps to address its concerns.
- Saravana Bhavan founder moves Supreme Court to delay life sentence in murder case: P Rajagopal faces the life sentence for the murder of the husband of a woman he wanted to marry.
- SIT arrests Bengaluru deputy commissioner on corruption charges in IMA scam: The IAS officer allegedly took a bribe of Rs 1.5 crore in exchange of a favourable report.
- Centre’s decision to increase fuel prices will not be reflected in inflation soon, says RBI: Shaktikanta Das said the central bank’s internal team will assess the decision during a meeting in first week of August.
- As Rajya Sabha passes Aadhaar Bill, Centre promises comprehensive data protection law: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Parliament had the power to undo a Supreme Court judgement, but the government had followed it.
- Three UP policemen suspended for torturing Dalit man while filing complaint about wife’s kidnapping: An FIR was lodged against three unidentified men on charges of gangrape, kidnapping and robbery in Mainpuri on Saturday.
- British Airways fined £183 million over theft of passenger data: The UK Information Commissioner’s Office said the investigation in the case exposed poor security arrangements by the airline.