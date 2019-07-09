Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were adjourned twice on Tuesday after an uproar by Congress members over the political developments in Karnataka. The House was first adjourned till noon, and then till 2 pm within a minute of resumption of proceedings.

Both Houses of the Parliament were scheduled to discuss the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week.

Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the political crisis in Karnataka, ANI reported. Congress MP BK Hariprasad moved an adjournment motion notice in the Upper House over the same matter.

Congress members stormed the well of the Rajya Sabha, shouting slogans against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The Opposition party accused the BJP for stoking the political crisis in Karnataka’s coalition government, which is run by the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular).

Members of the Trinamool Congress also crowded around the well over a matter related to West Bengal, which forced Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the House. This is the first adjournment of the Upper House after the ruling party came into power for the second time.

Naidu rejected Congress leader BK Hariprasad’s notice under Rule 267 to suspend listed matters and take up the political turmoil in Karnataka. “I am not allowing it,” PTI quoted the vice president as saying.

BJP MP RK Sinha submitted a Zero Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha over the delay in punishment for crimes against minor girls, while Peoples Democratic Party MP Nazir Ahmad Laway gave a Zero Hour Notice over restrictions imposed on school buses and ambulances plying on Jammu-Srinagar Highway.

On Monday, the Parliament passed an amendment bill that allows the voluntary use of Aadhaar as proof of identity for users trying to open bank accounts or get mobile phone connections. The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed by Rajya Sabha by a voice vote.