The big news: Karnataka MLAs in Mumbai ask for police protection, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Donald Trump said India’s tariffs were not acceptable, and the finance minister denied that journalists were banned from entering her ministry.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Ten rebel Karnataka MLAs claim ‘threat’ to their lives when CM Kumaraswamy visits them in Mumbai: Reports, however, said that only Congress leader DK Shivakumar and JD(S) legislator Shivalinge Gowda were travelling to Mumbai.
- Donald Trump says India’s tariffs on US products are ‘no longer acceptable’: The US president said India ‘has long had a field day’ with tariffs.
- Nirmala Sitharaman denies journalists have been banned from entering finance ministry: But the minister added journalists, including those accredited by the PIB, will be able to enter only after prior appointments with government officials.
- Eight Congress candidates withdraw nominations for Junagadh civic polls, party blames BJP: A report said three BJP candidates were elected unopposed as all Congress candidates for Ward 3 withdrew their nominations.
- In Assam, eight districts with 63,000 people flooded, more showers expected: Huge amounts of crops have been damaged and hundreds of people are stranded.
- Sri Lanka police chief, ex-defence secretary accused of negligence released on bail: The court said there was not sufficient evidence against Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando.
- Shabana Azmi says all fundamentalists are ‘mirror images of each other’: The actor was criticised for saying that government critics were being labelled anti-nationals.
- Congress MLA Nitesh Rane, who poured mud on a civic engineer, sent to judicial custody till July 23: The bail applications of Rane and his supporters will be heard on Wednesday.
- Dalit man in Gujarat beaten to death by upper-caste in-laws when he goes to bring wife home: The murder took place in the presence of officials from state-run women helpline Abhayam, who had come to help him.
- TikTok suspends users who posted video on Jharkhand lynching:Mumbai Police have registered a case against unidentified persons, saying the ‘hate-mongering’ video can cause communal tension.