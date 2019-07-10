A look at the headlines right now:

Ten rebel Karnataka MLAs claim ‘threat’ to their lives when CM Kumaraswamy visits them in Mumbai: Reports, however, said that only Congress leader DK Shivakumar and JD(S) legislator Shivalinge Gowda were travelling to Mumbai. Donald Trump says India’s tariffs on US products are ‘no longer acceptable’: The US president said India ‘has long had a field day’ with tariffs. Nirmala Sitharaman denies journalists have been banned from entering finance ministry: But the minister added journalists, including those accredited by the PIB, will be able to enter only after prior appointments with government officials. Eight Congress candidates withdraw nominations for Junagadh civic polls, party blames BJP: A report said three BJP candidates were elected unopposed as all Congress candidates for Ward 3 withdrew their nominations. In Assam, eight districts with 63,000 people flooded, more showers expected: Huge amounts of crops have been damaged and hundreds of people are stranded. Sri Lanka police chief, ex-defence secretary accused of negligence released on bail: The court said there was not sufficient evidence against Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando. Shabana Azmi says all fundamentalists are ‘mirror images of each other’: The actor was criticised for saying that government critics were being labelled anti-nationals. Congress MLA Nitesh Rane, who poured mud on a civic engineer, sent to judicial custody till July 23: The bail applications of Rane and his supporters will be heard on Wednesday. Dalit man in Gujarat beaten to death by upper-caste in-laws when he goes to bring wife home: The murder took place in the presence of officials from state-run women helpline Abhayam, who had come to help him.

TikTok suspends users who posted video on Jharkhand lynching:Mumbai Police have registered a case against unidentified persons, saying the ‘hate-mongering’ video can cause communal tension.