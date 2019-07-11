The big news: Ten of 15 Congress MLAs in Goa join BJP, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre prematurely repatriated CBI DIG Tarun Gauba to his state cadre, and the CBI named ex-minister Gayatri Prajapati in a UP mining scam.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Ten Congress MLAs in Goa resign, chief minister says they have joined BJP unconditionally: With the saffron party’s tally increasing to 27, it will no longer need the help of its allies to remain in power.
- CBI DIG Tarun Gauba prematurely repatriated to his state cadre in Uttar Pradesh: Gauba had been supervising the corruption investigation against former CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana.
- Former minister Gayatri Prajapati and four IAS officers named accused by CBI in UP mining scam: The case pertains to the renewal of sand mining lease licences allegedly in violation of the e-tendering process introduced by the state government in 2012.
- US House removes country cap on green cards, change advocated by wife of Indian hate-crime victim: Sunayana Dumala’s husband Srinivas Kuchibhotla was killed in a shooting at restaurant in Olathe in Kansas in February 2017.
- Despite Jadeja heroics, New Zealand beat India to reach second straight World Cup final: Chasing 240, India suffered a dramatic top-order collapse to be dismissed for 221 in the semi-final.
- SC to hear plea of 10 rebel Karnataka MLAs against Speaker on Thursday:Two more legislators resigned on Wednesday evening, and the BJP asked the governor to urge the speaker to act swiftly.
- Health ministry sets up committee to consider central law against attacks on doctors: Doctors in several states had joined a strike last month after two medical interns were attacked at NRS Hospital in Kolkata.
- Supreme Court to take up plea for early hearing in Ayodhya land dispute case on Thursday: The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, is likely to decide on the mediation in the matter.
- ‘Every number quoted in Budget is authentic,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha: The finance minister said the difference in the growth rate was because a lower GDP base was taken for calculation in the Interim Budget presented in February.
- Father of eight-year-old girl who was raped in Kathua moves High Court seeking enhanced punishment for convicts: He also challenged the acquittal of one accused, Vishal Jangotra, in the case.