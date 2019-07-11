A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Ten Congress MLAs in Goa resign, chief minister says they have joined BJP unconditionally: With the saffron party’s tally increasing to 27, it will no longer need the help of its allies to remain in power.
  2. CBI DIG Tarun Gauba prematurely repatriated to his state cadre in Uttar Pradesh: Gauba had been supervising the corruption investigation against former CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana.
  3. Former minister Gayatri Prajapati and four IAS officers named accused by CBI in UP mining scam: The case pertains to the renewal of sand mining lease licences allegedly in violation of the e-tendering process introduced by the state government in 2012.
  4. US House removes country cap on green cards, change advocated by wife of Indian hate-crime victim: Sunayana Dumala’s husband Srinivas Kuchibhotla was killed in a shooting at restaurant in Olathe in Kansas in February 2017.
  5. Despite Jadeja heroics, New Zealand beat India to reach second straight World Cup final: Chasing 240, India suffered a dramatic top-order collapse to be dismissed for 221 in the semi-final.   
  6. SC to hear plea of 10 rebel Karnataka MLAs against Speaker on Thursday:Two more legislators resigned on Wednesday evening, and the BJP asked the governor to urge the speaker to act swiftly. 
  7. Health ministry sets up committee to consider central law against attacks on doctors: Doctors in several states had joined a strike last month after two medical interns were attacked at NRS Hospital in Kolkata.
  8. Supreme Court to take up plea for early hearing in Ayodhya land dispute case on Thursday: The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, is likely to decide on the mediation in the matter.
  9. ‘Every number quoted in Budget is authentic,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha: The finance minister said the difference in the growth rate was because a lower GDP base was taken for calculation in the Interim Budget presented in February.  
  10. Father of eight-year-old girl who was raped in Kathua moves High Court seeking enhanced punishment for convicts: He also challenged the acquittal of one accused, Vishal Jangotra, in the case.