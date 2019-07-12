A look at the headlines right now:

Karnataka Speaker says he needs time to verify if resignations of rebel MLAs are genuine and voluntary; Assembly session to begin today: Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar said he was pained by the insinuation that he was delaying the resignation process to prolong the life of the ruling dispensation. Meanwhile, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said he would not resign. Lok Sabha discusses railways privatisation till 11.58 pm, minister claims ‘it is a record’: The Opposition accused the Narendra Modi government of attempting to sell off Railways’ assets instead of focusing on services. UP law panel drafts stringent law on mob lynching, proposes seven years to life in jail for attackers: Police officers and district magistrates who neglect their duty when such incidents occur should get up to three years in prison, the draft law said. Rajasthan Police get court approval to re-open case against Pehlu Khan’s sons, truck driver: Pehlu Khan’s sons and a truck operator were named in a chargesheet for cow smuggling by the police. Supreme Court asks Ayodhya mediation panel to submit progress report by next week: The court will hear the case on a daily basis from July 25 if the mediation process fails.

CBI searches homes, offices of lawyers Indira Jaising and Anand Grover in FCRA violation case: More than 150 concerned citizens and the International Commission of Jurists condemned the raids. MEA downplays Al Qaeda chief’s warning to attack Kashmir, says ‘no need to take it seriously’: Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in a video had asked its cadres to inflict ‘unrelenting blows’ on the Indian Army and the government in the Kashmir.

Fourteen killed and 79 injured in Pakistan after passenger train collides with freight train: Rahim Yar Khan district’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Jamil Ahmed Jamil said heavy machinery was used to remove passengers stuck in the train.

Four Adivasis injured in alleged pellet gun firing by forest officials in Madhya Pradesh: Police in Burhanpur district claimed that three forest officials were also injured in the incident on Tuesday.

Talks on Kartarpur corridor will be taken up on July 14, says Ministry of External Affairs: The corridor will allow Indian Sikh devotees to travel without visas to the pilgrimage site.