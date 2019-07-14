The big news: At least seven people dead, 14 lakh stranded in Assam floods, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Five more rebel Congress MLAs from Karnataka moved the SC, and Simona Halep defeated Serena Williams to win her first Wimbledon title.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Toll rises to seven in Assam floods, 14 lakh people stranded across 25 districts: The Brahmaputra, Burhidihing, Dhansiri, Desang, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Puthimari, Beki, Katakhal and Kushiyara rivers are all in spate.
- Five more Karnataka Congress MLAs move SC accusing speaker of not accepting their resignations: BS Yeddyurappa said BJP was ready for Assembly floor test while rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj said he would rethink his decision to quit the Assembly.
- Wimbledon: Halep lifts title with crushing win as Serena’s wait for 24th Major continues: The Romanian lifted her second Grand Slam title with a 6-2, 6-2 victory in a match that lasted just 56 minutes.
- Mob beats police constable to death in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district: Head constable Abdul Gani had gone to Hamela ki Ber village to examine a land dispute.
- Rising hate crimes and intolerance can ‘seriously damage’ economy, warns industrialist Adi Godrej: He said unemployment was at a four-decade high of 6.1%, and called for it to be tackled at the earliest by the government.
- Kangana Ranaut sends legal notice to press bodies, tells them to rectify their alleged mistakes: The actor’s lawyers claimed that the Press Club of India and the Entertainment Journalists’ Guild did not have the legal standing to ban her.
- Army chief Bipin Rawat says any misadventure by Pakistan will be ‘repelled with punitive response’: Rawat was addressing a seminar to mark the 20th year of the Kargil conflict.
- Lakshman Jhula, the iconic suspension bridge in Rishikesh, closed after experts flag damage risk: Built in 1923, the 136-metre bridge on the Ganga is used by pedestrians and two-wheelers.
- In Goa, four ministers, including three former Congress MLAs, inducted into state Cabinet: Chandrakant Kavlekar, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Jeniffer Monserrate and Michael Lobo were sworn-in as ministers at an event at Raj Bhavan at 3 pm.
- Boxer Vijender Singh wins his first bout in US professional circuit to extend unbeaten run to 11: The 33-year-old needed just four rounds to register a Technical Knockout against Snider.