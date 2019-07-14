A look at the headlines right now:

Toll rises to seven in Assam floods, 14 lakh people stranded across 25 districts: The Brahmaputra, Burhidihing, Dhansiri, Desang, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Puthimari, Beki, Katakhal and Kushiyara rivers are all in spate.

Five more Karnataka Congress MLAs move SC accusing speaker of not accepting their resignations: BS Yeddyurappa said BJP was ready for Assembly floor test while rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj said he would rethink his decision to quit the Assembly. Wimbledon: Halep lifts title with crushing win as Serena’s wait for 24th Major continues: The Romanian lifted her second Grand Slam title with a 6-2, 6-2 victory in a match that lasted just 56 minutes. Mob beats police constable to death in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district: Head constable Abdul Gani had gone to Hamela ki Ber village to examine a land dispute.

Rising hate crimes and intolerance can ‘seriously damage’ economy, warns industrialist Adi Godrej: He said unemployment was at a four-decade high of 6.1%, and called for it to be tackled at the earliest by the government. Kangana Ranaut sends legal notice to press bodies, tells them to rectify their alleged mistakes: The actor’s lawyers claimed that the Press Club of India and the Entertainment Journalists’ Guild did not have the legal standing to ban her. Army chief Bipin Rawat says any misadventure by Pakistan will be ‘repelled with punitive response’: Rawat was addressing a seminar to mark the 20th year of the Kargil conflict. Lakshman Jhula, the iconic suspension bridge in Rishikesh, closed after experts flag damage risk: Built in 1923, the 136-metre bridge on the Ganga is used by pedestrians and two-wheelers. In Goa, four ministers, including three former Congress MLAs, inducted into state Cabinet: Chandrakant Kavlekar, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Jeniffer Monserrate and Michael Lobo were sworn-in as ministers at an event at Raj Bhavan at 3 pm. Boxer Vijender Singh wins his first bout in US professional circuit to extend unbeaten run to 11: The 33-year-old needed just four rounds to register a Technical Knockout against Snider.

