A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court to continue hearing plea of Karnataka rebel MLAs today: Fifteen of the 16 rebel MLAs have moved the court challenging the delay in the Speaker’s decision on their resignations. The HD Kumaraswamy government, meanwhile, will face a floor test in Karnataka Assembly on Thursday. Lok Sabha passes NIA Amendment Bill, Congress calls it attempt to turn India into ‘police state’: Amit Shah said the Congress had repealed the anti-terrorism Act not because of misuse but to ‘save its vote bank’. Pakistan opens airspace to Indian aircraft for the first time since Balakot strikes, say reports: Both countries had placed restrictions in their airspace in February, but India removed its curbs on May 31.

Mahua Moitra files criminal defamation case against Zee News editor for accusing her of plagiarism: She said it was important that those who make statements that are false to their knowledge be brought to book. Supreme Court to examine validity of abortion restrictions, issues notice to Centre: A petition said that the abortion law violated fundamental rights and should be declared void and unconstitutional.

Special judge asks Supreme Court for six more months to conclude trial in Babri Masjid demolition case: He also said that he was due to retire on September 30. Juvenile Justice Board rejects J&K Police Crime branch plea to adjourn trial in Kathua case: The police said that the Jammu and Kashmir High Court was yet to decide if the accused was a minor.

Bihar Public Service Commission blacklists teacher for question on the role of governor: However, the question will not be deleted from the examination paper and students will get marks as per the merit of their answers.

At least 50 students injured after high-tension wire falls into primary school in Balrampur, UP: The students were at a distance from the wire when it collapsed, but water had collected in the compound, due to which they came in contact with electricity.

Wholesale inflation eases to nearly two-year low of 2.02% in June: The easing in inflation was led by a lower pace of price rise for vegetables and fuel and power items.