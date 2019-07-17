A look at the headlines right now:

Pakistan breached Vienna Convention, must not execute Kulbhushan Jadhav for now, rules ICJ: The court ruled that Pakistan had violated the Vienna Convention by not granting India consular access to Jadhav. In a blow to Karnataka government, SC says 15 rebel MLAs cannot be forced to take part in trust vote: Karnataka Congress called the verdict a ‘bad judgement’ while BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa said it was a ‘victory of Constitution and democracy’. Nine shot dead over land dispute in Sonebhadra, five arrested: The police said the incident took place when a village head went to take possession of the land that he had purchased two years ago. Hafiz Saeed arrested, sent to judicial remand for seven days: Jamaat-ud-Dawa spokesperson Nadeem Awan said the group would challenge Saeed’s arrest in court. Bombay HC convicts beach shack worker of rape, murder of teen: The Goa bench of the court acquitted another accused in the case, Plácido Carvalho. Centre says it does not favour continuing MNREGA forever, wants to ‘eradicate poverty’ instead: Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also tried to allay the concerns of MPs that budgetary allocation for MNREGA has been decreased. US imposes sanctions on Myanmar Army chief and three senior generals for crackdown on Rohingyas: The State Department said it took the action after it found credible information about their involvement in gross violations of human rights. Centre will extend NRC to rest of India, deport ‘illegal immigrants’, Amit Shah tells Rajya Sabha: Union minister Nityanand Rai said the government was thinking about postponing the July 31 deadline to publish the citizens’ database in Assam. Assam flood victims go back to fetch NRC documents, some refuse to leave homes: Villagers are not ready to be evacuated until they have their documents safe with themselves, say rescue workers. BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion expelled from party for six years: The party said it had taken note of his indiscipline.