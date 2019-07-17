The big news: Pakistan told to review death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The SC said rebel Karnataka MLAs cannot be forced to take part in the floor test, and 9 people were killed in firing in Uttar Pradesh.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pakistan breached Vienna Convention, must not execute Kulbhushan Jadhav for now, rules ICJ: The court ruled that Pakistan had violated the Vienna Convention by not granting India consular access to Jadhav.
- In a blow to Karnataka government, SC says 15 rebel MLAs cannot be forced to take part in trust vote: Karnataka Congress called the verdict a ‘bad judgement’ while BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa said it was a ‘victory of Constitution and democracy’.
- Nine shot dead over land dispute in Sonebhadra, five arrested: The police said the incident took place when a village head went to take possession of the land that he had purchased two years ago.
- Hafiz Saeed arrested, sent to judicial remand for seven days: Jamaat-ud-Dawa spokesperson Nadeem Awan said the group would challenge Saeed’s arrest in court.
- Bombay HC convicts beach shack worker of rape, murder of teen: The Goa bench of the court acquitted another accused in the case, Plácido Carvalho.
- Centre says it does not favour continuing MNREGA forever, wants to ‘eradicate poverty’ instead: Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also tried to allay the concerns of MPs that budgetary allocation for MNREGA has been decreased.
- US imposes sanctions on Myanmar Army chief and three senior generals for crackdown on Rohingyas: The State Department said it took the action after it found credible information about their involvement in gross violations of human rights.
- Centre will extend NRC to rest of India, deport ‘illegal immigrants’, Amit Shah tells Rajya Sabha: Union minister Nityanand Rai said the government was thinking about postponing the July 31 deadline to publish the citizens’ database in Assam.
- Assam flood victims go back to fetch NRC documents, some refuse to leave homes: Villagers are not ready to be evacuated until they have their documents safe with themselves, say rescue workers.
- BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion expelled from party for six years: The party said it had taken note of his indiscipline.