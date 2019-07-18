The big news: Pakistan claims it’s vindicated after verdict in Jadhav case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A rebel Karnataka MLA said he will vote for the coalition government, and Donald Trump praised JuD chief Hafiz Saeed’s arrest.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pakistan claims it stands vindicated after ICJ verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Imran Khan’s government chose to focus on the international court’s decision to reject India’s request to release the formal Navy officer.
- Karnataka Rebel Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy says he will vote in favour of trust motion: Reddy said he decided to stay with the party after several rounds of talks with the Congress leaders and the high command.
- Donald Trump hails Hafiz Saeed’s arrest, says ‘great pressure’ exerted to find him: Saeed’s arrest came ahead of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United States.
- Centre will extend NRC to rest of India, deport ‘illegal immigrants’, Amit Shah tells Rajya Sabha: Union minister Nityanand Rai said the government was thinking about postponing the July 31 deadline to publish the citizens’ database in Assam.
- Toll rises to 28, over 57 lakh people affected in Assam floods: Around 90% of Kaziranga National Park is also under water.
- Court sentences man to three life terms plus 26 years for raping, murdering 7-year-old niece: On Tuesday, the court in Kollam had convicted Rajesh for murder, rape, unnatural sex, abduction and showing disrespect to a dead body.
- Bombay HC convicts beach shack worker of rape, murder of teen:The Goa bench of the court acquitted another accused in the case, Plácido Carvalho.
- Centre says it does not favour continuing MNREGA forever, wants to ‘eradicate poverty’ instead: Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also tried to allay the concerns of MPs that budgetary allocation for MNREGA has been decreased.
- There have been 99 terrorist attacks in Kashmir, 32 in Northeast since 2016, Centre tells Lok Sabha: Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said no Indian naval ship or establishment has been attacked during the last three years.
- Mexican drug lord El Chapo sentenced to life in prison: He has been given an additional 30 years in jail for illegal use of firearms.