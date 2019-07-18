A look at the headlines right now:

Pakistan claims it stands vindicated after ICJ verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Imran Khan’s government chose to focus on the international court’s decision to reject India’s request to release the formal Navy officer. Karnataka Rebel Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy says he will vote in favour of trust motion: Reddy said he decided to stay with the party after several rounds of talks with the Congress leaders and the high command. Donald Trump hails Hafiz Saeed’s arrest, says ‘great pressure’ exerted to find him: Saeed’s arrest came ahead of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United States. Centre will extend NRC to rest of India, deport ‘illegal immigrants’, Amit Shah tells Rajya Sabha: Union minister Nityanand Rai said the government was thinking about postponing the July 31 deadline to publish the citizens’ database in Assam. Toll rises to 28, over 57 lakh people affected in Assam floods: Around 90% of Kaziranga National Park is also under water. Court sentences man to three life terms plus 26 years for raping, murdering 7-year-old niece: On Tuesday, the court in Kollam had convicted Rajesh for murder, rape, unnatural sex, abduction and showing disrespect to a dead body. Bombay HC convicts beach shack worker of rape, murder of teen:The Goa bench of the court acquitted another accused in the case, Plácido Carvalho. Centre says it does not favour continuing MNREGA forever, wants to ‘eradicate poverty’ instead: Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also tried to allay the concerns of MPs that budgetary allocation for MNREGA has been decreased. There have been 99 terrorist attacks in Kashmir, 32 in Northeast since 2016, Centre tells Lok Sabha: Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said no Indian naval ship or establishment has been attacked during the last three years. Mexican drug lord El Chapo sentenced to life in prison: He has been given an additional 30 years in jail for illegal use of firearms.