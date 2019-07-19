A look at the headlines right now:

Karnataka governor asks HD Kumaraswamy to prove majority in House by 1.30 pm today: Vajubhai Vala said prime facie it appeared that the chief minister had lost confidence in the House since 15 members had resigned.

Pakistan will grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, says foreign ministry: The ministry said Jadhav was informed of his rights under the Vienna Convention on consular relations. On Thursday, the MEA had said Pakistan had its own compulsions to lie to its people on the verdict. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Kulbhushan Jadhav’s detention was illegal and Pakistan should release him. Toll in Assam floods rises to 28, over 57 lakh people affected: The floods have also left many animals stranded. On Thursday, a tiger was spotted taking refuge in a house near the national highway close to Kaziranga National Park. Centre admits unemployment data was leaked, says it’s trying to identify those responsible: Minister Rao Inderjit Singhs said the new method for unemployment surveys was different and therefore cannot be compared to previous years.

Two new districts, Tenkasi and Chengalpattu, to be formed in Tamil Nadu: Edappadi K Palaniswami said Tirunelveli and Kancheepuram districts will be bifurcated for ‘administrative convenience’.

UP police arrest 25 people after 10 villagers shot dead in Sonbhadra district: On Thursday, the villagers were adamant that the bodies be buried at the spot where the shootout took place.

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill, Nirmala Sitharaman says tax proposals will improve ease of living: The minister said foreign portfolio investors could register as companies to avoid a new tax surcharge. Donald Trump asks Nadia Murad, who escaped Islamic State, why she was awarded the Nobel Prize: Trump also appeared nonplussed when Murad asked him to convince the Iraqi and Kurdish governments to create safe conditions for the Yazidis to return. WHO declares Ebola outbreak in DR Congo a global health emergency: The international body has said that the risk of the disease spreading beyond the region was not high. Delhi Police charge wife of ND Tiwari’s son with killing her husband: Apoorva Shukla allegedly smothered and strangulated Rohit Tiwari following an argument over him drinking alcohol with his sister-in-law from the same glass.