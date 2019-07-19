Karnataka crisis: HD Kumaraswamy claims legislators were offered Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore
The Congress has accused Vajubhai Vala of partisanship and hinted that it might move the Supreme Court against him.
The Karnataka crisis deepened on Thursday after Governor Vajubhai Vala asked Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove his government’s majority on the floor of the Assembly by 1.30 pm on Friday.
Bharatiya Janata Party legislators, who had asked the governor to intervene after a trust vote was not held on Thursday, stayed at the state legislature all night in protest against Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar’s decision to not hold the floor test. Vala, in a letter to Kumaraswamy, noted that he did not appear to have the majority after the resignation of 15 coalition MLAs from the Assembly.
The Congress has accused the governor of partisanship and is expected to move the Supreme Court, challenging his authority to intervene in the Speaker’s affairs.
Live updates
1.15 pm: Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar says he has received an e-mail from Congress MLA Shrimanth Patil. The legislator said he left for Chennai from the resort where he was staying with other Congress MLAs as he was feeling uneasy and had to be moved to a hospital in Mumbai to consult his family doctor, reports The Quint. “I will not be able to write in the proper format because of the Emergency,” he says in the letter. “I have not been kidnapped by any BJP MLA and I will not be able to attend the rest of this session.”
1.06 pm: Kumaraswamy says trust vote needs to be discussed and it cannot be completed by 1.30 pm on Friday, reports News18. “Let everyone speak and discuss first,” he says.
1.02 pm: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy says he is not questioning the governor, but Vote of Confidence motion has already been moved, reports News18. “I leave it to you, Speaker,” he says. “You should decide if the governor has the right to give me this direction.”
12.56 pm: Mumbai Police allow Karnataka Police to meet Karnataka Congress MLA Shrimanth Patil, who is admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, and take his statement, ANI reports.
12.46 pm: “If the BJP is silent that means they accept the allegations,” says Congress MLA Krishna Byregowda says, according to Hindustan Times.
12.40 pm: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy says legislators were offered Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore to lure them, reports PTI. “Whose money is it?”
12.38 pm: Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Srinivas Gowda claims the BJP offered him money to join the party, reports News9. Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar says the BJP should file a case against Gowda if charges are false.
12.32 pm: Kumaraswamy alleges that the BJP has its own hotel to keep MLAs, reports Hindustan Times. “They’ve kept a whole group of bouncers but those MLAs have to come back,” the chief minister says. “How many days will they [MLAs] stay in Mumbai?”
12.28 pm: Kumaraswamy says Karnataka had three chief ministers between 2008 and 2013 when the BJP was in power, reports Hindustan Times. “In 1999, when Vajpayee sought trust it went on for 10 days,” he says. “But there is tremendous haste today. We know how they MLAs resigned, please take them and form your government.”
12.15 pm: Kumaraswamy says after 14 months, “we have come to the final stage,” during the debate on the trust vote in the Assembly, News18 reports.
12.13 pm: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy says the coalition has not indulged in black magic to save the government, News9. “I am a child of circumstances,” Kumaraswamy says.
12.09 pm: State BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa says Friday will be the end of the “Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government misrule”, PTI reports. “The chief minister will make his farewell speech today, we will patiently hear it,” Yeddyurappa says. “Depending on the outcome of the proceedings in the House today, we will discuss with our national president Amit Shah and decide on the future course of action.”
11.58 am: Kumaraswamy says: “I do not have lust for power. This position is not important for me. I want to set an example for generations to come. I had not dreamt of becoming the CM. I’m an accidental CM.”
11.55 am: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy claims the BJP has tried toppling the government since the government was formed. “Since the govt was formed BJP claimed the coalition was unstable,” he says, according to News9. “Power and position are temporary. I will not beg anyone to come back.”
11.51 am: Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar says he has the strength to take a non-partisan decision, reports ANI. “Those who hurl slurs at my character, look back at what your life has been,” he says. “Anyone who knows me knows I don’t have lakhs of money stashed up like others. I have enough strength to take a non partisan decision despite such slurs.”
10.42 am: The Congress has submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on “current political situation in Karnataka”, reports ANI. Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Ray has also submitted an adjournment motion notice over the “kidnapping of Karnataka MLAs”.
10.40 am: BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje accuses Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar of acting like an agent of the Congress and the government. “Speaker should accept resignations of MLAs,” News9 quotes her as saying.
10.38 am: Congress parliamentarian from Karnataka Nasir Hussain tells ANI that the Congress will move the Supreme Court because the governor cannot interfere in the Speaker’s affairs. “He has no right to do it,” Hussain adds. “Governor is arbitrarily interfering and trying to work as agent of a party.”
10.36 am: G Parameshwara also met the BJP MLAs at the state Assembly, reports ANI. The BJP legislators will hold a meeting with state party chief BS Yeddyurappa before the start of today’s session.
10.35 am: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara tells ANI that the government arranged food and other amenities for Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs who stayed the night at the Vidhana Soudha in protest against the trust vote not being held on Thursday. “Some of them have diabetes and blood pressure, that is why we arranged everything here,” he adds. “Beyond politics we are friends, it is the beauty of democracy.”
