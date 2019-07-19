A look at the headlines right now:

Karnataka Assembly adjourned for the day, trust vote scheduled for Monday: State BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa had asked Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to hold the floor test on Friday itself. Priyanka Gandhi stopped from visiting Sonbhadra district in UP to meet families of shootout victims: While senior police officials claimed that Vadra was taken to a guest house, Congress said that she was taken into police custody. Three men lynched in Bihar’s Saran district for allegedly attempting to steal cattle: The incident took place Pithaoura Nandlal village on Thursday night. While two of the men died on the spot, the third died during treatment, the police said. Supreme Court tells CBI judge to deliver verdict in nine months in Babri Masjid demolition case: The court also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pass appropriate orders to extend the tenure of judge Sirendra Kumar Yadav. Lok Sabha approves changes to NHRC composition, Opposition demands more for human rights: The Centre said the amendments would make the national and state human rights panels more representative and powerful. ‘India cannot be world’s refugee capital’: Centre urges Supreme Court to extend NRC deadline: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the top court that the processes for including the names of genuine citizens in the list need to be tweaked. World Bank drops $300-million loan proposal to develop Amaravati after Centre withdraws request: The Centre reportedly denied the international agency permission to conduct an independent investigation into complaints of irregularities in the project. IT ministry questions TikTok on user safety and data storage after calls for ban: The Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an affiliate of the RSS, had sought a ban claiming content on the app was against Indian culture and morality. Mayawati lashes out at BJP after her brother’s property is attached by tax department: She questioned the source of the saffron party’s election funds. Kyoto studio fire: Detained suspect felt production firm had stolen his idea for a novel, say police: The man also confessed to using petrol to start the fire at the production studio in Japan’s city of Kyoto.