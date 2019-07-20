The big news: Priyanka Gandhi meets Sonbhadra victims’ kin after dharna, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Nearly 150 people have died so far in floods in Assam and Bihar, and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh reportedly accepted Navjot Sidhu’s resignation.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Priyanka Gandhi meets relatives of victims of Sonbhadra shootout after being detained for 24 hours: She met two relatives but 15 others were not allowed to see her, Gandhi said. Meanwhile, 3 TMC leaders, including MP Derek O’Brien, were detained in Varanasi.
- Toll from rain, floods in Assam and Bihar nears 150, over 1 crore people affected:
- Punjab CM Amarinder Singh accepts Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation from the Cabinet, says report: The Congress leader was stripped of key portfolios in a Cabinet shuffle on June 6. He handed over his resignation letter to Congress’ Rahul Gandhi on June 10.
- Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claim they seized a British tanker in the Strait of Hormuz: Britain, however, claimed that Iran had captured not one but two ships in the Persian Gulf.
- Supreme Court Bar Association condemns CBI raids on lawyers Indira Jaising, Anand Grover: On Thursday, more than a hundred lawyers had written to the Supreme Court Bar Association, asking it to condemn the raids.
- Supreme Court stays proceedings under SC/ST Act against woman forest officer attacked by mob: On June 30, a mob attacked Kagaznagar Forest Range Officer C Anitha when she had gone to a village with other officials to plant saplings.
- Mob allegedly lynches Dalit man in Alwar, Rajasthan, after his motorcycle hits a woman: However, Alwar Superintendent of Police Paris Deshmukh said investigation showed it was not a case of mob lynching.
- Four earthquakes hit Arunachal Pradesh within 24 hours: The earthquakes did not cause any loss of life, injuries or damage to property.
- Berkeley City Council votes to remove gendered pronouns from its municipal code: Firemen and firewomen would be called firefighters, brothers and sisters will be siblings, and manholes would become maintenance holes.
- Pakistani woman moves Punjab and Haryana HC against acquittal of accused in Samjhauta Express blasts: Rahila Wakil filed the appeal on Friday through her counsel Momin Malik.