A look at the headlines right now:

Priyanka Gandhi meets relatives of victims of Sonbhadra shootout after being detained for 24 hours: She met two relatives but 15 others were not allowed to see her, Gandhi said. Meanwhile, 3 TMC leaders, including MP Derek O’Brien, were detained in Varanasi. Toll from rain, floods in Assam and Bihar nears 150, over 1 crore people affected: Toll from rain, floods in Assam and Bihar nears 150, over 1 crore people affected Punjab CM Amarinder Singh accepts Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation from the Cabinet, says report: The Congress leader was stripped of key portfolios in a Cabinet shuffle on June 6. He handed over his resignation letter to Congress’ Rahul Gandhi on June 10. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claim they seized a British tanker in the Strait of Hormuz: Britain, however, claimed that Iran had captured not one but two ships in the Persian Gulf. Supreme Court Bar Association condemns CBI raids on lawyers Indira Jaising, Anand Grover: On Thursday, more than a hundred lawyers had written to the Supreme Court Bar Association, asking it to condemn the raids. Supreme Court stays proceedings under SC/ST Act against woman forest officer attacked by mob: On June 30, a mob attacked Kagaznagar Forest Range Officer C Anitha when she had gone to a village with other officials to plant saplings. Mob allegedly lynches Dalit man in Alwar, Rajasthan, after his motorcycle hits a woman: However, Alwar Superintendent of Police Paris Deshmukh said investigation showed it was not a case of mob lynching. Four earthquakes hit Arunachal Pradesh within 24 hours: The earthquakes did not cause any loss of life, injuries or damage to property. Berkeley City Council votes to remove gendered pronouns from its municipal code: Firemen and firewomen would be called firefighters, brothers and sisters will be siblings, and manholes would become maintenance holes. Pakistani woman moves Punjab and Haryana HC against acquittal of accused in Samjhauta Express blasts: Rahila Wakil filed the appeal on Friday through her counsel Momin Malik.