Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday dissolved the Political Affairs Committee of the party, reported PTI. It was the party’s top decision-making panel.

“Mehbooba Mufti has dissolved the PAC and a new body will be reconstituted in near future,” an unidentified party spokesperson told PTI. However, Mufti did not cite any reason for her decision.

This came after quite a few of the party’s top leaders, including Imran Ansari, Altaf Bukhari, Basharat Bukhari, had quit the party. The latest to resign was PDP founding member Mohammed Khalil Bandh. He said the party had upended after former Chief Mnister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed’s demise. Bandh said it was not worth continuing to be associated with the party when the “founding principles” had been compromised.