The big news: Leaders pay tributes to Congress veteran Sheila Dikshit, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Priyanka Gandhi met relatives of Sonbhadra firing victims, and Rajnath Singh said the resolution of the Kashmir matter was on the cards.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit dies at 81: She served as the chief minister of Delhi for a period of 15 years from 1998 to 2013.
- Priyanka Gandhi meets relatives of Sonbhadra firing victims, says her objective has been achieved: A TMC delegation also met the injured after being detained at Varanasi airport.
- No power on earth can stop resolution of Kashmir matter, says Rajnath Singh: He recalled how Hurriyat leaders did not open their doors for visiting members of the all-party delegation once led by him when he was the home minister.
- Michelle Obama criticises Trump’s comments against Democratic congresswomen: Meanwhile, the US president said criticism of the United States was unacceptable and that the four congresswomen ‘can’t get away with’ it.
- Six states get new governors, Anandiben Patel transferred to Uttar Pradesh: Lalji Tandon, who was the Bihar governor, will take over Patel’s position in Madhya Pradesh.
- Indian-American foster father of Sherin Mathews challenges his life sentence: Wesley Mathew’s attorney argued that he should be allowed a fresh trial because the evidence presented against him was prejudicial.
- Mob lynches elderly man for allegedly killing peacocks in Neemuch district: The police have arrested nine accused, and registered murder and rioting charges against them.
- NIA conducts searches at various locations in inquiry into terror module: The searches came a day after a Special NIA court gave the agency eight-day custody of 16 suspects.
- IMA Jewels scam accused Mansoor Khan sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till July 23: He reportedly revealed big names involved in the case during his questioning by the probe agency.
- Nine killed as car collides with truck on Pune-Solapur Highway: Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident took place because of overspeeding, said the police.