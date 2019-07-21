A look at the headlines right now:

Sheila Dikshit’s last rites to be performed on Sunday afternoon: The veteran Congress leader died at a private hospital on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. She was 81. Toll in floods in Assam and Bihar now 156, nearly 2.5 lakh people still in relief camps: Flood water has shown receding trends in three districts in Assam. Pratap Bhanu Mehta resigns as Ashoka University vice chancellor, will be replaced by Malabika Sarkar: Mehta has decided ‘to focus on his academic ambitions’, the institution said. No power on earth can stop resolution of Kashmir matter, says Rajnath Singh: He recalled how Hurriyat leaders did not open their doors for visiting members of the all-party delegation once led by him when he was the home minister. Priyanka Gandhi meets relatives of Sonbhadra firing victims, says her objective has been achieved: A TMC delegation also met the injured after being detained at Varanasi airport. Michelle Obama criticises Trump’s comments against Democratic congresswomen: Meanwhile, the US president said criticism of the United States was unacceptable and that the four congresswomen ‘can’t get away with’ it.

Six states get new governors, Anandiben Patel transferred to Uttar Pradesh: Lalji Tandon, who was the Bihar governor, will take over Patel’s position in Madhya Pradesh. Mob lynches elderly man for allegedly killing peacocks in Neemuch district: The police have arrested nine accused, and registered murder and rioting charges against them.

Nine killed as car collides with truck on Pune-Solapur Highway:Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident took place because of overspeeding, said the police.

Bangladesh rejects activist Priya Saha’s comments to Trump on minorities, may sue her for sedition: Saha told the US president that 37 million Hindus, Buddhists and Christians had disappeared from the country.