The big news: Sheila Dikshit’s last rites to be performed today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The toll in floods in Bihar and Assam rose to 156, and Pratap Bhanu Mehta resigned as the vice chancellor of Ashoka University.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sheila Dikshit’s last rites to be performed on Sunday afternoon: The veteran Congress leader died at a private hospital on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. She was 81.
- Toll in floods in Assam and Bihar now 156, nearly 2.5 lakh people still in relief camps: Flood water has shown receding trends in three districts in Assam.
- Pratap Bhanu Mehta resigns as Ashoka University vice chancellor, will be replaced by Malabika Sarkar: Mehta has decided ‘to focus on his academic ambitions’, the institution said.
- No power on earth can stop resolution of Kashmir matter, says Rajnath Singh: He recalled how Hurriyat leaders did not open their doors for visiting members of the all-party delegation once led by him when he was the home minister.
- Priyanka Gandhi meets relatives of Sonbhadra firing victims, says her objective has been achieved: A TMC delegation also met the injured after being detained at Varanasi airport.
- Michelle Obama criticises Trump’s comments against Democratic congresswomen: Meanwhile, the US president said criticism of the United States was unacceptable and that the four congresswomen ‘can’t get away with’ it.
- Six states get new governors, Anandiben Patel transferred to Uttar Pradesh: Lalji Tandon, who was the Bihar governor, will take over Patel’s position in Madhya Pradesh.
- Mob lynches elderly man for allegedly killing peacocks in Neemuch district: The police have arrested nine accused, and registered murder and rioting charges against them.
- Nine killed as car collides with truck on Pune-Solapur Highway:Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident took place because of overspeeding, said the police.
- Bangladesh rejects activist Priya Saha’s comments to Trump on minorities, may sue her for sedition: Saha told the US president that 37 million Hindus, Buddhists and Christians had disappeared from the country.