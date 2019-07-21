A look at the headlines right now:

Sheila Dikshit’s body brought to Congress headquarters, leaders pay last respects: Her last rites will be performed at 2.30 pm at Nigam Bodh Ghat. Mamata Banerjee claims BJP is trying to foil Martyr’s Day rally in Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress leader filed an FIR against BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh for allegedly threatening party leaders if they did not return ‘cut money’. Former Delhi BJP chief Mange Ram Garg dies at 83: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Garg shared a ‘deep connect with Delhi’ and his work for the party would be remembered for years. RN Ravi, interlocutor for Naga peace talks, is new Nagaland governor: Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said he looked forward to working with Ravi to bring ‘lasting peace’.

‘Central banker’s job has become much more political,’ Raghuram Rajan tells BBC: The former RBI governor said that a central bank governor should be somebody who understands the political structure within a country.

‘I went to educate myself about RSS,’ says German envoy on criticism over visit to Nagpur headquarters: Walter Lindner told ‘The Hindu’ that the organisation was ‘part of the mosaic that makes up India’. Baloch groups campaign in US against ‘enforced disappearances’ in Pakistan ahead of Imran Khan’s visit: The Pakistani prime minister is visiting the US to have talks with President Donald Trump and ‘refresh’ bilateral ties. Toll in floods in Assam and Bihar now 156, nearly 2.5 lakh people still in relief camps: Flood water has shown receding trends in three districts in Assam. Pratap Bhanu Mehta resigns as Ashoka University vice chancellor, will be replaced by Malabika Sarkar: Mehta has decided ‘to focus on his academic ambitions’, the institution said. Bangladesh rejects activist Priya Saha’s comments to Trump on minorities, may sue her for sedition: Saha told the US president that 37 million Hindus, Buddhists and Christians had disappeared from the country.