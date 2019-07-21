The big news: Sheila Dikshit cremated with full state honours in Delhi, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Mamata Banerjee claimed BJP was trying to foil Martyr’s Day rally, and former Delhi BJP chief Mange Ram Garg died at the age of 83.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit cremated with full state honours, leaders pay tributes: Her last rites were performed around 4 pm at Nigam Bodh Ghat.
- Mamata Banerjee claims BJP is trying to foil Martyr’s Day rally in Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress leader filed an FIR against BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh for allegedly threatening party leaders if they did not return ‘cut money’.
- Former Delhi BJP chief Mange Ram Garg dies at 83: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Garg shared a ‘deep connect with Delhi’ and his work for the party would be remembered for years.
- RN Ravi, interlocutor for Naga peace talks, is new Nagaland governor: Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said he looked forward to working with Ravi to bring ‘lasting peace’.
- ‘Central banker’s job has become much more political,’ Raghuram Rajan tells BBC: The former RBI governor said that a central bank governor should be somebody who understands the political structure within a country.
- ‘I went to educate myself about RSS,’ says German envoy on criticism over visit to Nagpur headquarters: Walter Lindner told ‘The Hindu’ that the organisation was ‘part of the mosaic that makes up India’.
- Baloch groups campaign in US against ‘enforced disappearances’ in Pakistan ahead of Imran Khan’s visit: The Pakistani prime minister is visiting the US to have talks with President Donald Trump and ‘refresh’ bilateral ties.
- Toll in floods in Assam and Bihar now 156, nearly 2.5 lakh people still in relief camps: Flood water has shown receding trends in three districts in Assam.
- Pratap Bhanu Mehta resigns as Ashoka University vice chancellor, will be replaced by Malabika Sarkar: Mehta has decided ‘to focus on his academic ambitions’, the institution said.
- Bangladesh rejects activist Priya Saha’s comments to Trump on minorities, may sue her for sedition: Saha told the US president that 37 million Hindus, Buddhists and Christians had disappeared from the country.