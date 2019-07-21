A look at the headlines right now:

Two Karnataka MLAs move SC, urge it to direct Speaker to complete floor test before 5 pm on Monday: BSP MLA N Mahesh said Mayawati had asked him to abstain from participating in the trust vote. Sheila Dikshit cremated with full state honours, leaders pay tributes to former CM: Her last rites were performed around 4 pm at Nigam Bodh Ghat. UP CM Adityanath blames Congress for Sonbhadra firing incident, calls it ‘a very big political conspiracy’: The chief minister said the murders of 10 Adivasi farmers had exposed the Opposition’s ‘anti-Dalit, anti-tribal face’. One killed in Colaba building fire in Mumbai, 14 people rescued: The blaze broke out on the third floor of the Churchill Chamber building behind Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Hindu priest attacked near temple in New York, suspect arrested: Swami Harish Chander Puri was attacked around 11 am on July 18 in the Queens area. A few people claimed he was assaulted because of his religious attire. RN Ravi, interlocutor for Naga peace talks, is new Nagaland governor: Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said he looked forward to working with Ravi to bring ‘lasting peace’. Indian stand-up comedian dies on stage while performing, audience thinks it is part of act: Manjunath Naidu collapsed after complaining of high level of anxiety. As he suffered cardiac arrest, the audience laughed, thinking it was part of the show. Academics and writers condemn FIRs against Assam’s Miya poets and their online harassment: In a statement, they said the poets and activists booked by the police on July 10 were being subjected to a ‘barrage of online trolling and intimidation’. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says ballot papers should be used in elections: The West Bengal chief minister lashed out at the BJP during the Martyr’s Day rally organised by the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata. NIA drops terror charges against four arrested for allegedly planning attacks in NCR, says report: The investigating agency on Sunday charged 10 others accused of plotting terror attacks in the National Capital Region.