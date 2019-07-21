The big news: Two Karnataka MLAs petition SC regarding floor test, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sheila Dikshit was cremated with full state honours in Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath blamed the Congress for Sonbhadra killings.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Two Karnataka MLAs move SC, urge it to direct Speaker to complete floor test before 5 pm on Monday: BSP MLA N Mahesh said Mayawati had asked him to abstain from participating in the trust vote.
- Sheila Dikshit cremated with full state honours, leaders pay tributes to former CM: Her last rites were performed around 4 pm at Nigam Bodh Ghat.
- UP CM Adityanath blames Congress for Sonbhadra firing incident, calls it ‘a very big political conspiracy’: The chief minister said the murders of 10 Adivasi farmers had exposed the Opposition’s ‘anti-Dalit, anti-tribal face’.
- One killed in Colaba building fire in Mumbai, 14 people rescued: The blaze broke out on the third floor of the Churchill Chamber building behind Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.
- Hindu priest attacked near temple in New York, suspect arrested: Swami Harish Chander Puri was attacked around 11 am on July 18 in the Queens area. A few people claimed he was assaulted because of his religious attire.
- RN Ravi, interlocutor for Naga peace talks, is new Nagaland governor: Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said he looked forward to working with Ravi to bring ‘lasting peace’.
- Indian stand-up comedian dies on stage while performing, audience thinks it is part of act: Manjunath Naidu collapsed after complaining of high level of anxiety. As he suffered cardiac arrest, the audience laughed, thinking it was part of the show.
- Academics and writers condemn FIRs against Assam’s Miya poets and their online harassment: In a statement, they said the poets and activists booked by the police on July 10 were being subjected to a ‘barrage of online trolling and intimidation’.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says ballot papers should be used in elections: The West Bengal chief minister lashed out at the BJP during the Martyr’s Day rally organised by the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata.
- NIA drops terror charges against four arrested for allegedly planning attacks in NCR, says report: The investigating agency on Sunday charged 10 others accused of plotting terror attacks in the National Capital Region.