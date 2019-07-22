At least four people died and two fishermen from Tamil Nadu were reported missing as incessant rains lashed Kerala, PTI reported on Monday. Red alert has been sounded in Kasargod, Idukki, Kozhikode and Kannur districts till Tuesday.

“A Coast Guard ship and two boats of Marine Enforcement are searching for them,” the news agency quoted a coastal police officer as saying. The police recovered the bodies of a 55-year-old fisherman from Tamil Nadu identified as Sahayaraju in Kollam district, the Navy recovered the body of local fisherman Manesh Sebastian, who had gone missing from Kottayam district’s Meenachil river.

The India Metorological Department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Kannur and Kasargod districts on Tuesday. An orange alert has been issued in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Malappuram district till Thursday. “Strong winds from Westerly direction speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely along and off Kerala coast,” the weather department said. “Sea condition will be rough to very rough. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.”

Thiruvananthapuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan said 603 people were in relief camps. “Food and other necessary items are being provided,” he added. Civic authorities in the district have set up six relief camps and shifted 143 families from the coastal areas.

Kannur and Kottayam districts announced a holiday for all educational institutions on Monday after the red alert was issued. The weather department cautioned fishermen from going into the sea.“As of now, we have opened two relief camps in Kasargod,” PTI quoted a disaster management official as saying. “Nearly 15 persons have been shifted there. There are many others who have opted to move to their relatives.”

Kerala Disaster Management Authority said 17 relief camps were opened, accomodating 1,142 people from 260 families, Mathurbhumi reported. The Central Water Commission said water levels in the Periyar, Pamba, and Chaliyar rivers were rising.