The big news: Karnataka chief minister wants 2 more days to hold trust vote, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The ISRO chief congratulated scientists after the launch of Chandrayaan-2, and the Lok Sabha passed the Right to Information Amendment Bill.
- Karnataka Speaker insists floor test to be held today, but Kumaraswamy wants two more days: The Supreme Court refused to urgently list a plea of two MLAs who sought a direction to the Speaker to complete a floor test before 5 pm on Monday.
- ISRO chief congratulates scientists after Chandrayaan-2 launch, says the team ‘bounced back with flying colours’: Efforts such as Chandrayaan-2 will encourage youngsters towards science, research and innovation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
- Lok Sabha passes Right to Information Amendment Bill amid Opposition dissent: The Upper House passed the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the post-lunch sitting.
- Fire breaks out in MTNL building in Mumbai, all 84 people rescued: Officials have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire.
- SC orders Jammu and Kashmir High Court to decide on plea seeking ban on pump action guns within six weeks: The Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association had filed a petition before the High Court in 2016 seeking a ban on the use of these weapons.
- Government’s inter-ministerial panel recommends ban on cryptocurrency in India: It also recommended penalties for activities involving virtual currencies given the risks associated and volatility in their prices.
- Sri Lankan president extends state of emergency by another month following Easter Sunday attacks: It was first imposed following serial bombings that killed more than 250 people on April 21. It was renewed on May 22, then again on June 22.
- Bombay High Court quashes proceedings against Ratan Tata, N Chandrasekharan in defamation case: Nusli Wadia had filed the case in 2016 after he was voted out of the boards of directors of some Tata Group firms.
- Naga People’s Front hopes appointment of interlocutor RN Ravi as governor will expedite peace talks: The party said it appreciated the Centre for appointing a ‘person in the like of Ravi who is well versed with the Naga people’.
- China says Hong Kong protestors defacing Beijing representative’s office intolerable: Protestors had occupied the road outside the representative’s office in Hong Kong on Sunday, and used eggs, projectiles, laser lights and graffiti to deface it.