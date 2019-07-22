A look at the headlines right now:

Karnataka Speaker insists floor test to be held today, but Kumaraswamy wants two more days: The Supreme Court refused to urgently list a plea of two MLAs who sought a direction to the Speaker to complete a floor test before 5 pm on Monday. ISRO chief congratulates scientists after Chandrayaan-2 launch, says the team ‘bounced back with flying colours’: Efforts such as Chandrayaan-2 will encourage youngsters towards science, research and innovation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Lok Sabha passes Right to Information Amendment Bill amid Opposition dissent: The Upper House passed the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the post-lunch sitting. Fire breaks out in MTNL building in Mumbai, all 84 people rescued: Officials have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire. SC orders Jammu and Kashmir High Court to decide on plea seeking ban on pump action guns within six weeks: The Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association had filed a petition before the High Court in 2016 seeking a ban on the use of these weapons. Government’s inter-ministerial panel recommends ban on cryptocurrency in India: It also recommended penalties for activities involving virtual currencies given the risks associated and volatility in their prices. Sri Lankan president extends state of emergency by another month following Easter Sunday attacks: It was first imposed following serial bombings that killed more than 250 people on April 21. It was renewed on May 22, then again on June 22. Bombay High Court quashes proceedings against Ratan Tata, N Chandrasekharan in defamation case: Nusli Wadia had filed the case in 2016 after he was voted out of the boards of directors of some Tata Group firms. Naga People’s Front hopes appointment of interlocutor RN Ravi as governor will expedite peace talks: The party said it appreciated the Centre for appointing a ‘person in the like of Ravi who is well versed with the Naga people’. China says Hong Kong protestors defacing Beijing representative’s office intolerable: Protestors had occupied the road outside the representative’s office in Hong Kong on Sunday, and used eggs, projectiles, laser lights and graffiti to deface it.