The big news: India rejects Trump’s claims about Kashmir mediation request, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Karnataka Speaker said trust vote must be held in Assembly by 6 pm on Tuesday, and the toll in the floods in Bihar and Assam rose to 170.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India denies Donald Trump’s claim that PM Modi asked him to mediate in Kashmir dispute: The Ministry of External Affairs said it had consistently held the position that ‘all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally’.
- Karnataka Speaker sets 6 pm deadline for floor test after debate continues till midnight: HD Kumaraswamy urged KR Ramesh Kumar to postpone the floor test by two days to allow the Supreme Court to clarify its interim order on rebel MLAs’ resignations.
- Floods continue to wreak havoc in Assam, Bihar, toll rises to 170: In Madhubani district of Bihar, as many as 13.94 lakh people have been affected.
- Cristiano Ronaldo to not face charges in 2009 rape case in US: The prosecutors said that they did not have enough evidence to charge Ronaldo.
- Lok Sabha passes Right to Information Amendment Bill amid Opposition dissent: The Upper House passed the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the post-lunch sitting.
- Government’s inter-ministerial panel recommends ban on cryptocurrency in India: It also recommended penalties for activities involving virtual currencies given the risks associated and volatility in their prices.
- Bihar Deputy CM says 2020 Assembly polls will be contested under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: Sushil Kumar Modi dismissed rumours about tensions in the BJP-JD(U) alliance in the state.
- Madhya Pradesh government to invoke NSA against those involved in milk adulteration, says minister: Last week, the police had arrested 62 people and busted a racket involved in manufacturing highly toxic synthetic milk to branded outlets across several states.
- SC orders Jammu and Kashmir High Court to decide on plea seeking ban on pump action guns within six weeks: The Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association had filed a petition before the High Court in 2016 seeking a ban on the use of these weapons.
- Sri Lankan president extends state of emergency by another month following Easter Sunday attacks: It was first imposed following serial bombings that killed more than 250 people on April 21. It was renewed on May 22, then again on June 22.