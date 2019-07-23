A look at the headlines right now:

  1. India denies Donald Trump’s claim that PM Modi asked him to mediate in Kashmir dispute: The Ministry of External Affairs said it had consistently held the position that ‘all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally’.
  2. Karnataka Speaker sets 6 pm deadline for floor test after debate continues till midnight: HD Kumaraswamy urged KR Ramesh Kumar to postpone the floor test by two days to allow the Supreme Court to clarify its interim order on rebel MLAs’ resignations.
  3. Floods continue to wreak havoc in Assam, Bihar, toll rises to 170: In Madhubani district of Bihar, as many as 13.94 lakh people have been affected.
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo to not face charges in 2009 rape case in US: The prosecutors said that they did not have enough evidence to charge Ronaldo.
  5. Lok Sabha passes Right to Information Amendment Bill amid Opposition dissent: The Upper House passed the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the post-lunch sitting.
  6. Government’s inter-ministerial panel recommends ban on cryptocurrency in India: It also recommended penalties for activities involving virtual currencies given the risks associated and volatility in their prices.
  7. Bihar Deputy CM says 2020 Assembly polls will be contested under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: Sushil Kumar Modi dismissed rumours about tensions in the BJP-JD(U) alliance in the state.
  8. Madhya Pradesh government to invoke NSA against those involved in milk adulteration, says minister: Last week, the police had arrested 62 people and busted a racket involved in manufacturing highly toxic synthetic milk to branded outlets across several states.
  9. SC orders Jammu and Kashmir High Court to decide on plea seeking ban on pump action guns within six weeks: The Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association had filed a petition before the High Court in 2016 seeking a ban on the use of these weapons.   
  10. Sri Lankan president extends state of emergency by another month following Easter Sunday attacks: It was first imposed following serial bombings that killed more than 250 people on April 21. It was renewed on May 22, then again on June 22. 