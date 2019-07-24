Heavy rains in Mumbai disrupted road and rail traffic on Wednesday, with a number of roads and railway tracks getting waterlogged, ANI reported. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the city and its suburban areas during the day.

Eight people were injured early morning after three cars collided in Andheri due to low visibility. Railway tracks at Sion station in North Mumbai were submerged and traffic diversions were reported at various places.

“A system of clouds is moving towards Mumbai from the Arabian Sea,” an unidentified weather department official told PTI. “The low pressure area that is developing will bring more showers to the Mumbai region in next 48 hours.”

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely at many places in neighbouring Raigad district and Ratnagiri in the Konkan region on Wednesday and Thursday.

Central Railway Public Relations Officer said trains were running 10 minutes to 15 minutes late on the main line between Kurla and Sion. However, suburban train services were running on all four corridors of Central Railway, ANI reported.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said Mumbai had received 51 mm of rainfall till 5.30 am, almost five times the average rainfall recorded in a day in the city. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has kept assistant engineers on standby in every ward of the city, The Indian Express reported.

Heavy rains at the beginning of the month led to a wall collapse in Malad in which 30 people were killed. Three others were killed after a wall crashed at Kalyan in Thane district.

Intense rainfall in Mumbai whole night. (171 mm at Colaba and 58 at Scz till 5.30 am)

Very likely to continue for next few hrs.

