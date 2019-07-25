The big news: Centre likely to table triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha today, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Ajay Kumar Bhalla will succeed Rajiv Gauba as Union home secretary, and two BJP MLAs cross-voted in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Triple talaq bill likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha today: Opponents of the bill have contended that a penal provision cannot be introduced in a domestic matter that is civil in nature.
- Ajay Kumar Bhalla to be appointed Union home secretary after Rajiv Gauba: He will have a fixed two-year tenure till August 2021.
- Two BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh vote in favour of Congress-led Kamal Nath government’s bill: MLAs Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kaul voted for an amendment to the criminal procedure code in the state.
- In UK, four ministers of South Asian descent appointed to Boris Johnson Cabinet: The new British prime minister on Wednesday appointed Brexit supporter Priti Patel the government’s home secretary.
- Robert Mueller says his report on 2016 US elections did not exonerate Donald Trump: Mueller also described the Russian government’s efforts to intervene in politics of the United States as one of the most serious challenges to democracy.
- Centre reconstitutes panel to tackle sexual harassment at workplace, Amit Shah to head it: The other members are ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Smriti Irani.
- Owner of seized British tanker with 18 Indians on board says crew safe: Meanwhile, Iran President Hassan Rouhani hinted at releasing the tanker if the UK released their tanker in Gibraltar.
- Derek O’Brien narrates personal sexual abuse trauma as Rajya Sabha passes amendments to POCSO Act: The bill will now be sent to the Lok Sabha.
- Rajasthan HC acquits six people imprisoned for over 20 years in Samleti bomb blast case: The court upheld the death penalty and life imprisonment of two others accused in the 1996 case.
- US Federal Trade Commission fines Facebook $5 billion for its privacy practices: However, two Democratic Party commissioners claimed that the penalty was inadequate.