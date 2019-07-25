A look at the headlines right now:

Triple talaq bill passed in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha approves RTI amendments: The Budget Session was extended till August 7. Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualifies three rebel MLAs: Kumar said Congress MLAs R Shankar, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathahalli were disqualified from the Assembly till the completion of its tenure. After Imran Khan admits to presence of militants in Pakistan, India calls it a ‘glaring admission’: Pakistan should take credible and irreversible action against terror camps in its territory, the Ministry of External Affairs said. Meanwhile, Pakistan said it was working on granting Kulbhushan Jadhav consular privilege. Azam Khan makes sexist remark about BJP MP Rama Devi as she chairs Lok Sabha proceedings: When Rama Devi ordered the remarks to be expunged, Khan claimed he respected her and said she was like a sister to him. Bureaucrat SC Garg seeks voluntary retirement a day after transfer from finance to power ministry: The senior IAS officer said he had applied for retirement with effect from October 31. Set up special courts in districts with over 100 pending child rape cases, SC tells Centre: The court directed the central government to provide funds for separate POCSO courts and set a deadline of 60 days for constitution of the courts. Nirav Modi’s judicial custody extended till August 22 by London court: Modi has been in a prison in the United Kingdom since March 19, when he was arrested for allegedly duping the Punjab National Bank. Delhi court charges Naveen Jindal, four others with cheating, criminal conspiracy: The trial in the case will commence on September 30. Indira Jaising, Anand Grover get interim relief from Bombay HC in FCRA violation case: The court said no coercive steps can be taken against the two advocates till August 19. MS Dhoni to serve in Kashmir from July 31 to August 15, will be on patrolling and guard duties, says Army: Dhoni was conferred the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army unit of Parachute Regiment in 2011.