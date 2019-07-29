The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday said it was surprising that the Opposition has objected to Parliament utilising more time to enact legislation, PTI reported. The ruling party also refuted the Opposition’s claim that the Narendra Modi-led government was passing bills without scrutiny by Parliamentary committees.

Seventeen MPs from Opposition parties on Friday wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu raising concerns over the “hurried passing” of bills in Parliament. They alleged that the bills were being passed without any scrutiny and asked Naidu to intervene. The current session of Parliament had started on June 17 and was scheduled to end on July 26. But the government on Thursday extended it till August 7.

The BJP said the government sent 17 bills to Parliamentary committees between 2014 and 2019, compared to just five during the tenure of the United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2014. BJP General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav claimed that the Opposition has a problem with the fact that Parliament has enhanced its productive hours and is performing “better than ever”.

“Members who are talking about work of Parliament must collectively introspect that why Monsoon Session 2015, Budget Session 2018, Winter Session 2018 and interim Budget Session 2019 were washed out,” Yadav said. “It is also surprising to see that instead of participating in the discussion in the House, they have been busy creating obstacles and are now raising issues with it performance.”

Yadav said many bills that are yet to be passed in the Rajya Sabha have been scrutinised and approved by Parliamentary panels, and have been passed in the Lok Sabha. The BJP has an overwhelming majority in the Lower House. He cited the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, and the National Medical Commission Bill, among others.

“Parliament sessions have been irregular due to interruptions and unnecessary interventions,” Yadav said. “We should not forget that law making is Parliament’s primary function. The constructive feedback and intervention of the opposition plays an important role but opposition for the sake of opposition, should not be encouraged.”