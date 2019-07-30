The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted one-day parole to Unnao rape complainant’s uncle to attend the last rites of his wife, who was killed in a crash crash on Sunday, PTI reported.

The complainant and her lawyer are in serious condition and are underoing treatment at a hospital in Lucknow, while two of her aunts died. She had accused Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape last year. He is in Sitapur district jail at present.

The court’s Lucknow bench instructed the Rae Bareli district jail superintendent and district authorities to provide him security during the cremation ceremony at Gangaghat. The judges directed the court’s senior registrar to send the copy of the order to jail and district authorities immediately for compliance. Justice Mohammad FA Khan ordered officials to bring the complainant’s uncle back to the jail by Wednesday evening after the cremation.

The accident involving the complainant took place around 1 pm on Sunday when the family was on their way from Unnao to the district jail in Rae Bareli to meet the uncle. He is serving life term in a separate case, and his appeal against conviction is pending in the High Court at present. The complainant’s family claimed they had been constantly receiving threats from Sengar’s associates to withdraw the rape case.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday night had recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the incident after the complainant’s uncle requested that the agency be allowed to investigate the car crash. The state police have booked Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others on murder charges. According to the first information report, the personnel in charge of the complainant’s security had informed Sengar of her movements.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Uttar Pradesh chief Swatantra Dev Singh said Sengar had been suspended from the party and would stay suspended, ANI reported. The MLA was arrested on April 13, 2018, after the girl accused him of raping her in June 2017, when she visited his home to ask for a job. The complainant accused the police of not taking any action when she approached them after the alleged incident.