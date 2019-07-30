A look at the headlines right now:

Rajya Sabha passes triple talaq bill after JD(U) and AIADMK walk out of House: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Parliament had corrected a historical wrong done to Muslim women. VG Siddhartha, founder of Cafe Coffee Day, goes missing in Mangaluru: Police teams are searching the Netravati River as Siddhartha’s driver told them that they had stopped the car on a bridge over the river when he was last seen. The shares of the company that runs the chain fell 20% of stock exchanges. Tipu Jayanti celebrations cancelled by Karnataka government, Congress criticises BJP’s ‘anti-minority ideology’: BS Yediyurappa said the decision was taken after some MLAs submitted a petition. Uttar Pradesh Police form SIT to investigate car crash involving Unnao rape complainant: The complainant’s uncle was given one-day parole to attend his wife’s cremation. Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik urges people not to pay heed to rumours, says ‘everything is normal’ in the state: He was responding to queries on a series of orders being circulated on social media about the possibility of a prolonged law and order problem in the state. Congress leader Sanjay Sinh quits Rajya Sabha and party, will join BJP on Wednesday: He is the seventh MP in the Upper House to switch to the saffron party in the last one-and-a-half months. Court issues arrest warrant against West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy in cash recovery case: The court also directed the officer in charge of Burrabazar police station to arrest Roy by August 29. Truecaller apologises for ‘bug’ that signed up Indian users for its payments service without consent: The Swedish company said it would issue an update to the caller identification application to fix the problem. Four Opposition MLAs resign from Maharashtra Assembly, likely to join BJP on Wednesday: NCP legislators Shivendrasinh Bhosale, Vaibhav Pichad and Sandip Naik, and Congress’s Kalidas Kolambkar handed over their resignation letters to the Speaker. OPDs will be closed on Wednesday as medical body to protest against National Medical Commission Bill: Outpatient departments at government hospitals across the country will remain shut and non-essential services will also be withdrawn for 24 hours.