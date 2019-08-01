A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court transfers five cases linked to Unnao rape complainant from UP to Delhi: The court asked the CBI to finish inquiry into the complainant’s car crash within a fortnight, and said trial proceedings have to be over within 45 days. While the BJP expelled rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar, three police personnel were suspended for not protecting the woman on the day of the car crash. Pakistan offers consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on Friday, MEA says proposal is being assessed: The Ministry of External Affairs said the proposal would be reviewed in light of the International Court of Justice’s July 17 judgement. Ayodhya mediation panel submits report to Supreme Court, hearing on Friday: Last month, a bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had said it would hear the title dispute on a daily basis if the mediators failed to resolve it. Former Maldives vice president arrested in Tamil Nadu for trying to enter India illegally, says report: Ahmed Adeeb was allegedly posing as a member of a tug boat. He was held by the Thoothukudi Port Authority. Police issue warning to customer who cancelled Zomato order over delivery person’s religion: The Madhya Pradesh Police said Amit Shukla will be sent to jail if he committed any divisive actions in future. Assam government releases confidential district-wise numbers of people excluded from draft NRC: The data had been submitted in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court, which did not want the numbers to be disclosed on account of their ‘sensitive nature’. Rajya Sabha passes National Medical Commission Bill amid Opposition protests: The Lok Sabha cleared the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and approved revisions to the POCSO Act. Activists protesting against RTI Amendment Bill released after being detained at Rashtrapati Bhavan: Activist Anjali Bhardwaj said only three people were later allowed to submit the petition to the president. Fourteen disqualified MLAs in Karnataka move Supreme Court challenging former Speaker’s order: The legislators have requested the top court to ask for the records of disqualification proceedings against them. Sensex plunges over 450 points, Nifty down 138 points amid heavy selling of stocks: Losses on Nifty were led by Vedanta Limited, JSW Steel Limited, State Bank of India and Tata Motors.