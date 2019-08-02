A look at the headlines right now:

Donald Trump repeats offer to mediate in Kashmir dispute, says it’s ‘really up to PM Modi’: Last month, the US president had claimed that Narendra Modi had requested him to mediate in the dispute. India had immediately dismissed the claim. Supreme Court transfers five cases linked to Unnao rape complainant from UP to Delhi: The court asked the CBI to finish inquiry into the complainant’s car crash within a fortnight, and said trial proceedings have to be over within 45 days. While the BJP expelled rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar, three police personnel were suspended for not protecting the woman on the day of the car crash. Pakistan offers consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on Friday, MEA says proposal is being assessed: The Ministry of External Affairs said the proposal would be reviewed in light of the International Court of Justice’s July 17 judgement. Ayodhya mediation panel submits report to Supreme Court, hearing on Friday: Last month, a bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had said it would hear the title dispute on a daily basis if the mediators failed to resolve it. India expresses ‘grave concern’ over US military assistance to Pakistan: Last week, the Pentagon notified the US Congress that it had decided to approve military sales of $125 million to Islamabad.

Now, Saudi women won’t need male guardian’s approval to travel: According to new royal decree, a passport can be issued to any citizen and permission is not needed to travel for anyone above 21 years of age. Rahul Gandhi warns PM Modi of ‘train of a recession’ amid reports of economic slowdown: Tagging a media report on how the economic slowdown showed no signs of subsiding, the Congress leader called Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ‘incompetent’. Assam government releases confidential district-wise numbers of people excluded from draft NRC: The data had been submitted in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court, which did not want the numbers to be disclosed on account of their ‘sensitive nature’.

Rajya Sabha passes National Medical Commission Bill amid Opposition protests: The Lok Sabha cleared the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and approved revisions to the POCSO Act. Activists protesting against RTI Amendment Bill released after being detained at Rashtrapati Bhavan: Activist Anjali Bhardwaj said only three people were later allowed to submit the petition to the president.