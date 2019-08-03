The big news: J&K governor urges parties not to believe in rumours, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: CBI formed an additional team to investigate the Unnao rape complainant’s car crash, and the triple talaq bill was challenged in Supreme Court.
A look at the headlines right now:
- J&K governor urges parties to keep calm, says unnecessary panic is being created: Earlier on Friday, Amarnath pilgrims and tourists were advised to cut short their stay in the state amid threats of terrorism. The state’s political leaders, meanwhile, asked if lives of Kashmiris do not matter, and the Congress urged the Centre not to take any decision that can trigger ‘deep crisis’.
- CBI forms 20-member additional team to investigate the Unnao rape complainant’s car crash: The agency said that six top experts from Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory had already reached the crime scene in Rae Bareli.
- Triple talaq bill challenged in Supreme Court for being ‘unconstitutional’: The petition said that the Act had introduced penal legislation, which is directed towards a section of the population based on their religious identity.
- Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya land dispute case on a daily basis from August 6: A five-judge Constitution bench took the decision after a mediation panel it had set up in March failed to resolve the dispute.
- Delhi HC concludes cross-examination of witnesses in Priya Ramani case, next hearing on August 23: Journalist Joyeeta Basu and MJ Akbar’s personal assistant Manzar Ali appeared before the court.
- Rajya Sabha clears UAPA amendments that allow individuals to be designated terrorists: Home Minister Amit Shah said fighting terror was the Act’s only purpose, while the Opposition called the amendment ‘draconian’.
- Supreme Court asks for Unnao complainant’s uncle to be shifted to Tihar jail for safety: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath offered security to the complainant, asked her family to move to the state.
- Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra disqualified under anti-defection law:He had campaigned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha elections.
- Top police officers investigating VG Siddhartha’s death transferred in major reshuffle: Mangaluru’s Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Patil, and its DCP Law and Order, Hanumantharaya, have been transferred.
- US pulls out of Cold War-era nuclear treaty, Mike Pompeo blames Russia for violating pact: The US secretary of state alleged Moscow had failed to comply with the agreement’s terms, and held it ‘solely responsible’ for the end of the pact.