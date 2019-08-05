Top news: Schools, colleges closed in Mumbai and Pune as heavy rain continues
At least seven people were killed in rain-related incidents in Mumbai, Pune and Palghar districts in Maharashtra on Sunday as heavy rains forced the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to declare that all schools and colleges in the city would remain closed on Monday.
Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament proposed revoking Article 370, which gives Jammu and Kashmir special status. He also proposed making the state and Ladakh Union Territories. Opposition leaders staged a huge protest in the Rajya Sabha as he spoke, with some members howling against the minister’s statement.
Amit Shah proposes bill revoking Article 370, turning Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh into Union Territories
Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved a resolution in the Rajya Sabha to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution, which provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir, amid uproar from members of the Opposition. An order from President Ram Nath Kovind also removed provisions under Article 35-A, which provides special treatment to the state.
Tamil Nadu: Lok Sabha election being held in Vellore four months after being rescinded
The election to the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu started on Monday morning, almost four months after it was rescinded on the Election Commission’s recommendation following a report that voters had been bribed. The rest of the state went to the polls on April 18.
Maharashtra rains: At least seven people killed, schools and colleges closed in Mumbai and Pune
At least seven people were killed in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra’s Mumbai, Pune and Palghar districts on Sunday as heavy rains forced the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to declare that all schools and colleges in the city would remain closed on Monday. “Some government offices providing emergency and essential services will remain open,” said the civic body. “Private office staff may move out only if essential.”
Gujarat: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s show cancelled in Surat, says report
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s show was cancelled in Gujarat’s Surat city on Saturday after a few people threatened to disrupt it, The Indian Express reported on Monday.
Delhi: AIIMS and Safdarjung resident doctors call off their protest against NMC Bill, resume duties
Resident doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi called off their strike and resumed duties on Sunday after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told them that their concerns about the National Medical Commission Bill would be addressed. They had been protesting since Thursday.
CJI Ranjan Gogoi voices concerns over ‘belligerent and reckless behaviour’ by individuals, groups
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Sunday voiced concerns over “belligerent and reckless behaviour” by certain individuals and groups, reported PTI. Speaking at the foundation ceremony of an auditorium of the Guwahati High Court, Gogoi said that he hoped that these incidents were exceptions, PTI reported.
Jammu and Kashmir parties say they will fight attempts to repeal state’s special status
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that all the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir would be united to protect the special status of Kashmir, ANI reported. He also appealed to both India and Pakistan to not “take any step that may accelerate the tension between the two countries”.