The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the injured Unnao rape complainant to be airlifted from Lucknow to Delhi for treatment, PTI reported. The complainant’s lawyer told the court that her mother wanted her to be shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi for better care as she was still in critical condition.

The 19-year-old woman, who has accused four-time Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her, was critically injured in a car accident in Rae Bareli on July 28. Two of her aunts died in the accident, while her lawyer is also in hospital with severe injuries. The teenager’s family has accused Sengar and his aides of orchestrating the accident.

Last week, the court had made the suggestion to airlift the complainant but had not passed an order to wait for the family’s view. The court had also ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to complete the inquiry into the car crash within a fortnight. It had asked for Central Reserve Police Force security for the complainant’s family, and Rs 25-lakh compensation to be given to them from the Uttar Pradesh government.

On Monday, the court said the family of the complainant’s lawyer could also seek the same relief if they need. The CBI, meanwhile, informed the court that the woman’s uncle, who was in prison in Uttar Pradesh, had been transferred to Tihar Jail in Delhi, as ordered by the court last week.

The complainant has reportedly developed pneumonia and is in a serious condition. Her lawyer, who was travelling with her in the same car, has been taken off ventilator support and has showed signs of improvement, but is still unconscious.