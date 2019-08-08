A look at the headlines right now:

PM Narendra Modi says it’s a new era for J&K and Ladakh: He said that laws being made for the rest of India could not be applied in the region due to Article 370, including for SC/ST people and women. Pakistan says it is ready to review decision to dilute ties if India reconsiders Kashmir move: Meanwhile, Islamabad suspended the Samjhauta Express train service, but said that work on Kartarpur corridor will continue despite fresh tension. Pranab Mukherjee awarded Bharat Ratna by President Ram Nath Kovind: The award was conferred during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Supreme Court questions deity Ram’s lawyer on third day of hearing in Ayodhya land dispute: The deity’s lawyer told the court that the Allahabad High Court had ordered partition of disputed properties, though no party had sought such a partition. At least 16 killed in rain-related incidents in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka: Nine people were killed as a boat rescuing residents capsized in Maharashtra’s Sangli. Steel Authority of India Chairperson Anil Kumar Chaudhary attacked in New Delhi: The company claimed that Chaudhary was attacked with iron rods on his head, neck, knees and legs. Do something,’ say protestors as Donald Trump visits sites of mass shootings: The US president visited hospitals to meet those injured in the two incidents in Texas and Ohio, and also thanked first responders. Delhi Speaker disqualifies AAP MLAs Devinder Sehrawat and Anil Bajpai under anti-defection law: The Aam Aadmi Party said the leaders joined the BJP in May, but the two denied the allegation. Pakistan opposition leader Maryam Nawaz, her cousin arrested in corruption case: The National Accountability Bureau has traced numerous telegraphic transfers by the Sharif family in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. Good Samaritans give shelter, food to those who have to appear for NRC hearings: Most of those summoned were Bengali-speaking Muslims from lower Assam districts who had to travel around 400 km to attend the hearings.