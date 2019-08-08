The big news: Modi says J&K will not be a Union Territory for long, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan’s foreign minister said they may review downgrading of diplomatic ties, and Pranab Mukherjee was awarded the Bharat Ratna.
A look at the headlines right now:
- PM Narendra Modi says it’s a new era for J&K and Ladakh: He said that laws being made for the rest of India could not be applied in the region due to Article 370, including for SC/ST people and women.
- Pakistan says it is ready to review decision to dilute ties if India reconsiders Kashmir move: Meanwhile, Islamabad suspended the Samjhauta Express train service, but said that work on Kartarpur corridor will continue despite fresh tension.
- Pranab Mukherjee awarded Bharat Ratna by President Ram Nath Kovind: The award was conferred during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
- Supreme Court questions deity Ram’s lawyer on third day of hearing in Ayodhya land dispute: The deity’s lawyer told the court that the Allahabad High Court had ordered partition of disputed properties, though no party had sought such a partition.
- At least 16 killed in rain-related incidents in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka: Nine people were killed as a boat rescuing residents capsized in Maharashtra’s Sangli.
- Steel Authority of India Chairperson Anil Kumar Chaudhary attacked in New Delhi: The company claimed that Chaudhary was attacked with iron rods on his head, neck, knees and legs.
- Do something,’ say protestors as Donald Trump visits sites of mass shootings: The US president visited hospitals to meet those injured in the two incidents in Texas and Ohio, and also thanked first responders.
- Delhi Speaker disqualifies AAP MLAs Devinder Sehrawat and Anil Bajpai under anti-defection law: The Aam Aadmi Party said the leaders joined the BJP in May, but the two denied the allegation.
- Pakistan opposition leader Maryam Nawaz, her cousin arrested in corruption case: The National Accountability Bureau has traced numerous telegraphic transfers by the Sharif family in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.
- Good Samaritans give shelter, food to those who have to appear for NRC hearings: Most of those summoned were Bengali-speaking Muslims from lower Assam districts who had to travel around 400 km to attend the hearings.