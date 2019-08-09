A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi says Jammu and Kashmir will still elect its own chief minister, Assembly: Modi’s speech lacked conviction and was hardly reassuring, the Congress said. At least 20 killed in rain-related incidents in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka: Nine people were killed as a boat rescuing residents capsized in Maharashtra’s Sangli. MLA Kuldeep Sengar and others framed Unnao rape complainant’s father in Arms Act case, says CBI: The complainant’s father died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

UN secretary general expresses concern over the restrictions in Kashmir and urges restraint: Pakistan, meanwhile, said it was ready to review decision to dilute ties if India reconsidered the Kashmir decisions. Islamabad also suspended the Samjhauta Express train service, but said that work on Kartarpur corridor will continue despite fresh tension. Supreme Court dismisses criticism of NRC process, says exercise must be completed by August 31: Meanwhile, the court refused to entertain a plea by activist Teesta Setalvad’s NGO Citizens for Justice and Peace regarding the process.

Pranab Mukherjee awarded Bharat Ratna by President Ram Nath Kovind: The award was conferred during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Supreme Court questions deity Ram’s lawyer on third day of hearing in Ayodhya land dispute: The deity’s lawyer told the court that the Allahabad High Court had ordered partition of disputed properties, though no party had sought such a partition. Delhi Speaker disqualifies AAP MLAs Devinder Sehrawat and Anil Bajpai under anti-defection law: The Aam Aadmi Party said the leaders joined the BJP in May, but the two denied the allegation. ‘Do something,’ say protestors as Donald Trump visits sites of mass shootings: The US president visited hospitals to meet those injured in the two incidents in Texas and Ohio, and also thanked first responders. Pakistan opposition leader Maryam Nawaz, her cousin arrested in corruption case: The National Accountability Bureau has traced numerous telegraphic transfers by the Sharif family in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.