The big news: Over 100 killed in rain-related incidents across four states, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Sonia and Rahul Gandhi excused themselves from picking the Congress chief, and the National Conference appealed against Centre’s Kashmir move.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 100 killed due to rain, floods in Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu: The Army said that it had rescued about 6,000 people and evacuated about 15,000 people from flood-hit areas of the four states till Friday.
- Sonia and Rahul Gandhi refuse to participate in selection process to choose next Congress president: A final decision will reportedly be taken by 9 pm on Saturday after consultation with state leaders.
- National Conference moves Supreme Court against President’s order on Article 370: The editor of ‘Kashmir Times’ also filed a petition in the top court, seeking freedom for journalists.
- Financier Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide in New York prison: His death came a day after unsealed documents revealed the extent of his abuse of young women at his home.
- ‘People are saying we can now bring girls from Kashmir,’ says Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Khattar: Rahul Gandhi called the comments ‘despicable’ while the Delhi Commission for Women said an FIR should be filed against Khattar.
- At least 34 killed, scores feared missing in landslide in Myanmar: Torrential rainfall burst riverbanks across the country and coastal communities have been warned of higher tides.
- Former BJP MLA booked for allegedly raping daughter-in-law: The incident reportedly happened on the intervening night of December 31, 2018 and January 1 this year, and the woman filed a complaint on Thursday.
- Unnao rape complainant’s counsel alleges CBI deliberately did not name MLA in father’s murder case: The agency denied the allegations, and said the investigation officer collected the evidence in the case in all fairness and there was no ‘mala fide intention’.
- At least 57 killed as fuel tanker explodes near Tanzania’s Morogoro town: The police said many of those killed and injured were taxi drivers and those who had been siphoning petrol from the tanker when it burst into flames.
- MHA refutes reports on thousands protesting in Kashmir, calls it fabricated and incorrect: A spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs said there were a few stray protests but none of those involved more than 20 people.