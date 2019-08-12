Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani on Monday said that the Reliance group will create a special task force and will make several announcements related to the investment in the two new Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Ambani made these comments at the the 42nd annual general meeting of Reliance Industries.

“We stand committed to support the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in all their developmental needs,” Ambani said. “Reliance will create a special task force and you will see lot of announcements on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region in our developmental initiatives in the coming months.”

On August 5, the Centre decided to revise Article 370 to a single clause revoking the state’s privileges and ordering all laws to be applicable in the region the way they are in the rest of India. The contentious article had so far ensured that the state had its own laws, flag and a Constitution. The Union government also split the state into two Union territories, which will come into existence on October 31.

In his address to the nation on August 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi justified the withdrawal of the special status and urged businesses to come forward to develop the region, and take its products across the world. He said Ladakh has a huge potential for eco and religious tourism, and it can also be a solar power hub. “I urge companies to come forward, we need to take products of the region to the world,” Modi had said.