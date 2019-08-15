A look at the headlines right now:

‘Why were Articles 370, 35A still temporary if they were so important,’ asks PM Modi in Independence Day speech: This is Modi’s first Independence Day speech since he was re-elected prime minister in May 2019. All six accused acquitted in Pehlu Khan lynching case, Rajasthan government to challenge judgement: The court decided to give them the benefit of doubt. J&K leader Shah Faesal detained in Srinagar after being sent back from Delhi airport, say reports: Reports said Faesal was at the Delhi airport to go abroad when he was stopped and taken into custody. Court frames fresh rape charges against MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his aide in Unnao case: The court said Sengar has to be tried as a public servant since he is an MLA. If convicted, Sengar will now have to serve a minimum of 10 years in prison. J&K governor to hoist tricolour in Srinagar on I-Day, stringent security measures put in place: Former chief ministers and local MPs in Jammu and Kashmir are unlikely to attend the celebrations across the state. Ex-Kolkata Mayor and TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee joins BJP: The MLA was considered a close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and also reportedly involved in raising funds for the party. Changes to J&K and Ladakh will benefit the regions immensely, says President Ram Nath Kovind: The president addressed the country on the eve of the 73rd Independence Day. Trump says India and China no longer developing nations, can’t keep taking advantage of the tag: Donald Trump claimed both the countries took advantage of the United States for ‘years and years’. Toll in floods rises to 243 across four states, 102 killed in Kerala: Krishna, Guntur and Kurnool districts in Andhra were on high alert as villages along the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers were under threat of getting flooded. Priyanka Gandhi’s aide booked for threatening journalist during her visit to Sonbhadra district: The Mumbai Press Club condemned the attack and sought immediate action against the Congress leader’s personal secretary Sandeep Singh.