The big news: PM says fulfilled needs in first term, will now fulfil dreams, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: All six accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case were acquitted, and Jammu and Kashmir politician Shah Faesal was detained at Delhi airport.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Why were Articles 370, 35A still temporary if they were so important,’ asks PM Modi in Independence Day speech: This is Modi’s first Independence Day speech since he was re-elected prime minister in May 2019.
- All six accused acquitted in Pehlu Khan lynching case, Rajasthan government to challenge judgement: The court decided to give them the benefit of doubt.
- J&K leader Shah Faesal detained in Srinagar after being sent back from Delhi airport, say reports: Reports said Faesal was at the Delhi airport to go abroad when he was stopped and taken into custody.
- Court frames fresh rape charges against MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his aide in Unnao case: The court said Sengar has to be tried as a public servant since he is an MLA. If convicted, Sengar will now have to serve a minimum of 10 years in prison.
- J&K governor to hoist tricolour in Srinagar on I-Day, stringent security measures put in place: Former chief ministers and local MPs in Jammu and Kashmir are unlikely to attend the celebrations across the state.
- Ex-Kolkata Mayor and TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee joins BJP: The MLA was considered a close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and also reportedly involved in raising funds for the party.
- Changes to J&K and Ladakh will benefit the regions immensely, says President Ram Nath Kovind: The president addressed the country on the eve of the 73rd Independence Day.
- Trump says India and China no longer developing nations, can’t keep taking advantage of the tag: Donald Trump claimed both the countries took advantage of the United States for ‘years and years’.
- Toll in floods rises to 243 across four states, 102 killed in Kerala: Krishna, Guntur and Kurnool districts in Andhra were on high alert as villages along the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers were under threat of getting flooded.
- Priyanka Gandhi’s aide booked for threatening journalist during her visit to Sonbhadra district: The Mumbai Press Club condemned the attack and sought immediate action against the Congress leader’s personal secretary Sandeep Singh.