Schools to reopen in Kashmir next week, more restrictions to be eased gradually: Twelve of the 22 districts in the state were now functioning normally, and five districts had limited restrictions, the chief secretary said. On ‘no first use’ nuclear policy, Rajnath Singh says future will depend on circumstances: The defence minister was in Pokhran to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary. Danish leaders say Donald Trump has gone mad after report says he wants to buy Greenland: According to ‘The Wall Street Journal’, the president has discussed the idea with his advisers ‘with varying degrees of seriousness’. Major general dismissed after Army chief confirms court martial ruling: The alleged incident took place in 2016 when the accused was serving the Assam Rifles and was posted in the Northeast. Images seen at Ayodhya’s disputed site go against Islam, no mosque was there, claims deity’s lawyer in SC: Ownership cannot be claimed on a place just because one offers prayers there, CS Vaidyanathan told the court on the seventh day of hearing. Imran Khan says Modi government’s ‘fascist tactics’ in Jammu and Kashmir will fail miserably: Meanwhile, India suspended Thar Link Express to Pakistan, cancelled passengers’ tickets. Shiv Sena asks if Muslim community will pay heed to Modi’s message on population explosion: In an editorial in the party’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, it asked when the community will understand that a small family was beneficial. Activist Sandeep Pandey put under house arrest again for planning protest in Lucknow: The candlelight march was planned at GPO Park in Hazratganj at 6 pm. Justice Kureshi’s elevation will be decided within a week, Centre tells Supreme Court: The top court had suggested on May 10 that Kureshi be appointed as the chief justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court. Unnao rape-accused MLA Sengar gets prime spot in Independence Day ad, beside Modi and Adityanath: The advertisement in the Unnao edition of Hindi newspaper ‘Hindustan’ was funded by local BJP leader and Ungu Nagar Panchayat Chairman Anuj Kumar Dixit.